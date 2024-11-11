Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying this healthcare stock

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying this healthcare stock

Osho Krishan Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE Scrip – Aster DM Healthcare 
View -   Bullish
  Last Close – 438.20
 
Aster DM Healthcare is on a promising long-term upward trajectory, consistently achieving higher highs and higher lows across various time frames. Recently, the stock has demonstrated a strong bullish gap, showcasing its ability to maintain a position above all major EMAs on the daily chart, which supports a positive outlook. 
 
Furthermore, the technical indicators are aligned favorably, suggesting that the uptrend is well-positioned to continue in the near future. This encouraging trend reflects the stock’s resilience and potential for further growth.
 
Hence, we recommend 'Buy' Aster DM Healthcare around 430-420 with a stop loss of 405 and a target of 460-465.  (Osho Krishan is a senior analyst - technical & derivatives at Angel One Ltd. View expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

