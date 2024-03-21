Stocks to Watch on March 21: Wipro, TVS Motor, Torrent Power, RVNL, Krystal

Stocks to Watch on March 21, 2024: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a gap-up start on Thursday tracking strength in global equities.

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 150 points at 22,077 over Nifty futures’ last close.

Asian equities rallied Thursday after US stocks touched fresh highs overnight as the US Federal Reserve kept its forecast for three rate cuts this year unchanged, while delivering a status quo outcome on the key interest rate.

The S&P 500 index climbed 0.9 per cent to a new high while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.2 per cent. US futures also edged further in early morning trade.

Hang Seng rallied over 2 per cent, Kopsi 1.8 per cent and Nikkei jumped over 1 per cent. ASX 200 was up 0.5 per cent.

Back home, here are some stocks that may see action today:

New listing: Krystal Integrated Services will make its market debut today against an issue price of Rs 715 per share.

Ex-dividend stocks: Castrol India, Ksolves India, Patanjali Foods will begin trading ex-dividend today.

Results: Exicom Tele-Systems, Platinum Industries will release their Q3 results today.

Wipro: Wipro has appointed Anne-Marie Rowland as Capco’s chief executive officer (CEO). Currently the managing partner of Capco’s business in the UK and Ireland, Rowland will take over as Capco’s CEO from April 1, 2024.

TVS Motor: Its board has approved a scheme of arrangement between the company and its shareholders, where it will issue cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares of up to Rs 1,900 crore by way of bonus. The bonus ratio is 4 preference shares for every 1 equity share held as of record date.

NTPC: The company will issue NCDs of Rs 1500 crore at a coupon of 7.48 per cent per annum for a tenor of 2 years.

Prince Pipes: The company has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Klaus Waren Fixtures and NM Shah to purchase assets including the "Aquel" brand, along with all intellectual property, land, buildings, civil structures and other office equipment in two tranches.

Torrent Power: The company will acquire Solapur Transmission for Rs 7 crore from PFC to establish a transmission system for the evacuation of power from renewable energy projects in Maharashtra.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway project worth Rs 167 crore for Southeastern Railway.

NBCC: It has been selected by the govt to provide project management consultant services for construction of chancery-cum-residential complex at CGI, Jeddah.