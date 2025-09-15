Monday, September 15, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Canara Robeco, Hero Motors among 6 firms to get Sebi nod for IPOs

Canara Robeco, Hero Motors among 6 firms to get Sebi nod for IPOs

Besides, Pine Labs, Orkla India, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received regulatory nod to float IPOs

initial public offerings, IPO

These companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between April and July, obtained Sebi's observations during September 2-12, the update showed.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Six firms, including Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Hero Motors, have secured Sebi's approval to launch maiden public offers, an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.

Besides, Pine Labs, Orkla India, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received regulatory nod to float IPOs.

These companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between April and July, obtained Sebi's observations during September 2-12, the update showed.

In regulatory terms, Sebi's observation is equivalent to clearance for launching a public issue.

Canara Robeco AMC's 4.98 crore equity shares IPO is solely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe NV, with no fresh issue component.

 

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

TechDefence Labs IPO booked 7x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 83%

initial public offering, IPO

Euro Pratik Sales IPO opens on Sept 16; key risks, strengths you must know

urban company

Urban Company IPO booked 109x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

initial public offerings, IPO

Shringar House IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Flipkart

Flipkart Internet FY25 revenue rises 14%, losses narrow 37% on IPO prep

As a part of the OFS, Canara Bank plans to offload 2.59 crore equity shares and ORIX Corporation NV (earlier known as Robeco Groep NV) will be selling 2.39 crore shares.

The entire IPO proceeds will go to these selling shareholders and the company will not receive any money from the public offering.

Auto parts maker Hero Motors is looking to raise Rs 1,200 crore through its IPO comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and OFS of shares worth Rs 400 crore by promoters.

Under the OFS, O P Munjal Holdings will be offloading shares to the tune of Rs 390 crore; and Bhagyoday Investments and Hero Cycles will divest shares valued Rs 5 crore each.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 285 crore will be used for payment of debt, and Rs 237 crore for the purchase of equipment for capacity expansion at the company's facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

All the six companies will list on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPO, initial public offering

IFC set to earn multibagger gains from Tata Capital's $2 billion IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Over a dozen cos plan IPOs worth ₹10k cr amid policy push, liquidity boost

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi eases IPO dilution rules, extends MPS timeline to help big listings

Urban Company

Investors lap up Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar IPOs

urban company

Urban Company IPO subscribed 103.6 times on final day of bidding

Topics : IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon