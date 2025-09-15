Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
iValue Infosolutions sets IPO price band at ₹284-299; know key details here

iValue Infosolutions sets IPO price band at ₹284-299; know key details here

iValue Infosolutions IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, September 18, 2025, and close on Monday, September 22, 2025.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

iValue Infosolutions IPO: iValue Infosolutions, a technology services and solutions provider, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹284 to ₹299 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹560.29 crore through an offer for sale of 18.7 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for retail investors and not less than 35 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).  
 
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capita Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers. 

iValue Infosolutions key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Thursday, September 18, 2025, and close on Monday, September 22, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

iValue Infosolutions IPO lot size

The lot size for an application is 50 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,950 to bid for one lot or 50 shares at the upper end price.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

KEY EVENTS
