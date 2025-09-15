iValue Infosolutions sets IPO price band at ₹284-299; know key details here

iValue Infosolutions IPO: iValue Infosolutions, a technology services and solutions provider, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹284 to ₹299 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹560.29 crore through an offer for sale of 18.7 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for retail investors and not less than 35 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capita Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
iValue Infosolutions key dates
According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Thursday, September 18, 2025, and close on Monday, September 22, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, September 25, 2025.
iValue Infosolutions IPO lot size
The lot size for an application is 50 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,950 to bid for one lot or 50 shares at the upper end price.
iValue Infosolutions objective
The entire proceeds of the issue will be received by selling shareholders, and the company will not receive any money from the offer.
About iValue Infosolutions
iValue Infosolutions is an enterprise technology solutions specialist based in India. It offers comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data. The company primarily serves large enterprises in their digital transformation by understanding their needs and working with System Integrators and OEMs to identify, recommend and deploy solutions meeting their requirements.
In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), iValue Infosolutions reported revenue from operations of ₹922.68 crore, up 18.25 per cent from ₹780.23 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹85.3 crore in FY25 compared to ₹70.5 crore in FY24. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹129.12 crore in FY25 against ₹11.1 crore in FY24.