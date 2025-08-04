Monday, August 04, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to Watch today, Aug 4: ITC, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Federal Bank

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 4: ITC, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Federal Bank

Stocks to Watch today, August 4, 2025: ITC, Tata Power, Federal Bank, and Hero MotoCorp are some of the key stocks to watch today

Devanshu Singla
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Stocks to watch today, Monday, August 4, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a positive start on Monday amid mixed global cues. Investors will keep a close eye on major stock market drivers this week, such as the RBI’s monetary policy decision, updates on the India-US trade negotiations, and the Q1FY26 earnings.
 
At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,670 points, up 71 points or 0.3 per cent. 
 
Asian markets opened on a mixed note on Monday as investors assessed the impact of latest US tariffs and jobs report, which had dragged Wall Street lower on Friday and fueled expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.
 
 
Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 1.8 per cent lower while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.3 per cent.
 
On Friday, the S&P 500 settled 1.6 per cent lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23 per cent.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Here are the key stocks to watch today:

ITC: The FMCG major reported consolidated gross revenue of ₹23,007 crore in first quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26), up 19.6 per cent from ₹19,239 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 4.2 per cent to ₹6,816 crore from ₹6,545 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹5,343 crore, up 4.9 per cent from ₹5,092 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Tata Power: The company posted a consolidated operating income of ₹17,464 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹16,810 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Ebitda increased to ₹3,930 crore from ₹3,350 crore in Q1FY25. Tata Power reported net profit of ₹1,262 crore, up 6.13 per cent from ₹1,189 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Federal Bank: The Kerala-based private lender reported a 14.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹862 crore from ₹1,010 crore in Q1FY25. The bank's asset quality weakened on a sequential basis, as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased to 1.91 per cent from 1.84 per cent in Q4FY25. Net NPA rose to 0.48 per cent from 0.44 per cent.
 
ABB India: The engineering services company reported a 20.7 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, at ₹351.7 crore. Ebitda fell 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹441 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹9.77 per ₹2 equity share. 
 
Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler manufacturer reported total sales of 4,49,755 units in July 2025, up 21.5 per cent from 3,70,274 units in the year-ago period. Domestic sales grew 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 4,12,397 units from 3,47,5353 units. The company reported exports of 37,358 units in July 2025, up 64.3 per cent from 22,739 units in July 2024.  
 
LIC Housing Finance: The company's consolidated profit grew 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,363.9 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,306.3 crore in Q1FY25. Consolidated revenue came in at ₹2,075.7 crore, up 3.9 per cent from 1,997.4 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Delhivery: The logistics solutions provider reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,294 crore in the July 2025 quarter, up 5.6 per cent from ₹2,172.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit grew 67.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91 crore from ₹54.4 crore. 
 
Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon- RBL joint venture (JV) has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the Gurugram Metro Rail Project worth ₹1,503.63 crore. The project comprises the construction of a viaduct, 14 elevated stations, and an underpass across key sections of the metro corridor.
 
RailTel Corporation of India: The company has secured an advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for services amounting to ₹166.38 crore. 

Q1 results today

Shree Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Siemens Energy, Bosch, Marico, Aditya Birla Capital, Godfrey Phillips India, Tata Investments Corporation, Escorts Kubota, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, OneSource Specialty, Triveni Turbine, Globus Spirits, Oswal Pumps, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Ather Energy, Kansai Nerolac, Inox India, and Akzo Nobel India, among others with release their Q1 earnings today.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

