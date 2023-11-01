Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, L&T, Tata Motors, Ethos, Blue Jet, Mankind

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start lower on Wednesday as traders await the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later tonight. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were 20 points lower at 19,139.

Asian peers were mostly higher this morning. Japan’s Nikkei rose 2 per cent, extendig gains from last session after the Bank of Japan gave more flexibility to its yield curve contol policy.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.62 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.43 per cent.

In the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.65 per cent, while the Nasdaq added 0.48 per cent. The Dow Jones closed 0.38 per cent higher overnight.



Here are some stocks to watch:

New listing: Blue Jet Healthcare will make its market debut today at 10 am. The issue price is Rs 346.

Bharti Airtel: Hurt by a one-time charge, Bharti Airtel reported a 37.5 per cent YoY drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,340.7 crore for Q2.



L&T: Larsen & Toubro reported a 44.6 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit in the Sept quarter (Q2FY24). Net sales rose 19 per cent on-year to Rs 51,024 crore.



APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Motors, Lodha: These and 6 other stocks are seen getting added to MSCI standard indices during the rebalancing exercise in November. These and 6 other stocks are seen getting added to MSCI standard indices during the rebalancing exercise in November. Read here

Bank of Baroda: The bank's head of digital lending, Akhil Handa, a techie closely associated with building the mobile banking application 'bob World', has quit.

Ethos: The company has launched a QIP issue of Rs 125 crore with an upsize of Rs 50 crore in case of oversubscription. The indicative issue price is Rs 1,547, as per CNBC-TV 18, at a discount of 6.37 per cent to the stock's last close.

Refiners, RIL, ONGC: The government has hiked the windfall gains tax on domestic crude by Rs 750 per tonne to Rs 9,800 per tonne.

Also Read Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE Stocks to Watch today, July 12: TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara, Lupin Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, RIL, Maruti, TVS Motor, HDFC AMC, JK Paper Sensex sinks 505 pts, Nifty gives up 19,350 amid global weakness; PSBs soar Sensex ends choppy day 205 pts up; Nifty below 19,750; IT index sole gainer Stock Market Live: Japanese stocks lead gains in Asia; US futures dip GNFC, Canara Bank strong on charts; top technical picks by HDFC Securities Sebi provides option for InVITs to meet public unitholding requirement Sebi confirms market ban on 22 entities in stock manipulation case Voting matters: Shareholder dissent is moderating, says PRIME Database

Jindal Steel and Power: The firm reported a higher-than-expected Q2 profit. Consolidated net profit surged more than six-fold to Rs 1390 crore.



Mankind Pharma: The company's net profit in Q2 was up 21 per cent YoY to Rs 511 crore. Revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 2,708 crore.

Tata Consumer: The company reported flat YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 359.2 crore. This was up 1.1 per cent over last year.

Navine Fluorine: The firm's revenue gained 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 472 crore. Profit was up 4.8 per cent at Rs 60.6 crore. The firm reported a higher-than-expected Q2 profit. Consolidated net profit surged more than six-fold to Rs 1390 crore.

Lupin: The firm has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US FDA for its Mandideep Unit-2 manufacturing facility. It got a 'no action indicated classification.

SBI Cards: SBI Cards has launched the rollout of Reliance SBI Card in partnership with Reliance Retail.



JSW Energy: The company's joint managing director and chief executive officer Prashant Jain has resigned to take early retirement.



NBCC: The company has won two orders worth Rs 100.79 crore.

Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Britannia Industries, Godrej Consumer, Ambuja Cements, REC, Hero Motorcorp, Adani Wilmar and Indraprastha Gas, among others.