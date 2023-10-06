Stocks to Watch on Friday, October 6: All eyed would be on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on Friday. At 7:50 AM, Gift Nifty quoted at 19,604, up 36 points.

Meanwhile, globally, Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher ahead of the US jobs data later today. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.45 per cent higher. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.31 per cent. In Japan, Nikkei fell 0.08 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.03 per cent in the US, the S&P 500 dipped 0.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite traded down 0.12 per cent.

Here's a list of stocks to watch today:

Rate sensitives: Shares of rate sensitives such as banks, financial services companies, automobile, and real estate firm will see action today amid the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest rate decision.

New listing: Valiant Laboratories will debut on the bourses on October 6. The issue price is Rs. 140 per share.

Bajaj Finance : Board has approved to raise Rs 10,000 crore through a combination of QIP and preferential issue.

PB Fintech: SoftBank Group is likely to sell shares worth up to $105 million in PB Fintech via block deals, reports said.

The Group is looking to divest around 2.54 per cent stake at Rs 752 - 767 per share.

Vedanta: CRISIL Ratings on Thursday placed the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of CRISIL Ratings on Thursday placed the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments of Vedanta Limited under 'rating watch with negative implications'.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo airlines will charge fuel charge between Rs 300 and Rs 1000 to offset the impact of rising Aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The new pricing structure will come into effect from October 6.

State Bank of India: Centre has extended the tenure of Chairman Dinesh Khara till August 2024.

Tinplate Company: The Tinplate Company of India Ltd (TCIL), a subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd, said the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Jamshedpur Circle, has imposed a penalty of Rs 39.9 crore on the company.

Akzo Nobel India: The company has received show cause-cum-demand notice from the Joint Commissioner (Audit Maharashtra GST Dept.) seeking Rs 12.27 crore plus interest and penalty for AY2017-28 to 2021-22. Similarly, a notice has been received for Rs 56.64 crore from GST Office, Bengaluru, for FY2017-18.

Som Distilleries: Company launches QIP at an indicative price of Rs 350 per share.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company estimated double-digit growth in organic sales in the September quarter despite facing challenges in a tough macroeconomic environment. Consolidated sales could be in low single digit.

Adani Wilmar: Edible oil volumes grew 5 per cent year-on-year, while Food and FMCG volumes grew 18 per cent YoY in Q2-FY24. However, standalone sales value growth fell 13 per cent YoY due to the price cuts taken on account of the sharp fall in global edible oil prices.

Laxmi Organics: Company launches QIP at a floor price of Rs 283.27 per share.

Sun Pharma: The company has decided to acquire a 37.76 per cent stake in Ezerx Health Tech Private Limited.

Lupin: The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Tolvaptan Tablets, 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg.

KPI Green: The company has received new orders aggregating to 12.10 MW for executing solar power projects.