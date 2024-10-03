Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Swiggy vs Zomato: Which is better investment bet? Morgan Stanley weighs in

Swiggy vs Zomato: Which is better investment bet? Morgan Stanley weighs in

Swiggy lags behind Zomato in some key segments, including food delivery and quick commerce, according to Morgan Stanley's analysis

Zomato

Swiggy vs Zomato, Morgan Stanley compares both new age companies for better investment clarity

Sirali Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Swiggy recently getting approval from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offer (IPO), investors are curious to know if they should park their money in Swiggy's unlisted shares, or go for Zomato' listed shares, which have climbed 138.3 per cent since its listing on July 22, 2021. 

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has made some comparisons between the key business segments of Zomato, and its direct competitor Swiggy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


As per its analysis, Swiggy lags behind Zomato in some key segments, including food delivery and quick commerce, where it has grown slowly in the past.
 

Food delivery business

Even though Swiggy's unit economics are improving, it lags behind Zomato on contribution margins and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) due to lower scale, Morgan Stanley stated in its report.

"Swiggy's adjusted Ebitda margins as percentage of gross order value (GOV) in 1QF25 was at 0.8 per cent against Zomato's 3.4 per cent," Morgan Stanley noted.

Even though Swiggy's GOV for FY24 (at Rs 24,700 crore) is lower than Zomato's (at Rs 32,200 crore), its take rates (gross revenue/GOV) are slightly ahead, the note added.

More From This Section

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Alembic Pharma share price gains 5% after USFDA okays seizures drug

Stock market

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex dives 1,300 pts, below 83k, Nifty falls 400 pts to 25,400

suzlon

Suzlon Energy shares drop over 4% after BSE, NSE serve warning letter

Stock Market, Market

Brokerages stock fall up to 8% after Sebi curbs F&O rules; details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Iran-Israel war, Sebi F&O: Why Sensex plunged over 1,200 pts intraday today


Take rate is the commission the company charges customers and restaurants for facilitating an order.

Meanwhile, the average order values (AOVs) for both the new-age companies are largely similar, the brokerage firm noted.

Further, Swiggy's monthly transacting users (MTUs) are 31 per cent lower than Zomato, due to higher frequency. As of FY24, Swiggy's MTU stood at 12.7 million, compared to Zomato's MTU at 18.4 million.

However, Swiggy's GOV per MTU is still ahead of Zomato, but the gap has narrowed, the report added.

Quick commerce biz quickens

In the quick commerce segment, Swiggy's AOV is significantly lower than Zomato's Blinkit and this is reflected in the unlisted company's lower GOV per MTU metric.

"Swiggy was present in 32 cities for Quick Commerce services as of Q1F25. Based on reported GOV metrics, Zomato's relative market share is 64 per cent in 1QF25 against 61 per cent in FY24," the report read.

Further, Swiggy Instamart's blended take rates, gross revenues divided by GOV, was 15 per cent in Q1FY25, 400 bps lower than Zomato's Blinkit. Meanwhile, Swiggy's contribution margins stood at negative 3.2 per cent, compared to Blinkit's 4.2 per cent contribution margins in Q1FY25.

The brokerage firm believes the difference in AOV and take rates for both the companies is going to be the key drivers between their margin difference.

"Adjusted Ebitda loss in Q1F25 for Swiggy was at -11.7 per cent against Blinkit -0.1 per cent (almost break even). Swiggy's active dark store count as of 1QF25 was 557 vs 639 for Blinkit," the report said.

Where's Dine Out?

Even in the dine-out segment, Zomato is ahead of Swiggy. Zomato had a GOV of 0.8 per cent, compared to a negative GOV of 2 per cent for Swiggy.

Morgan Stanley believes investors will see both positives and negatives for Zomato, going forward. On the negative side, if Swiggy were to use its potential new capital to focus on gaining market share, it could mean increased competition for Zomato.

However, if Swiggy were to focus on growing profitability in a more mature business segment of food delivery (steady improvement in margins) with incremental capital deployed in fast-growing Quick Commerce market, then that would be in line with the market expectations for Zomato.

Also Read

PremiumSwiggi, Zomato

Can live events become the next big growth driver for Swiggy, Zomato?

Akriti Chopra

Zomato co-founder Akriti Chopra resigns to pursue other interests

swiggy

Swiggy's quick commerce arm Instamart outpaces food delivery biz growth

Swiggy IPO

Swiggy's recipe for success: DRHP reveals key ingredients ahead of IPO

Swiggi, Zomato

Zomato share price falls 4% after Swiggy files IPO DRHP with Sebi

Topics : Zomato Swiggy IPO Calendar Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Morgan Stanley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon