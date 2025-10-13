Tata Capital listing: 5 Tata group stocks for your portfolio; check details

Shares of Tata Capital listed at ₹330 on the NSE as against the IPO price of ₹326 per share. The ₹15,511.87 crore Tata Capital IPO had received a muted response, and was subscribed up to 2 times the issue size last week, with Qualified Institutional Bidders and High Net Individuals leading the bids. Going ahead, brokerages remain optimistic on the future prospects of the company, with JM Financial initiating coverage with an 'Add' rating and a target price of ₹360 per share. Similarly, Emkay Global Financial Services too has an 'Add' rating with an identical ₹360 target price - implying an upside potential of 10 per cent. Meanwhile, here are 5 Tata group stocks that can potentially rally up to 26 per cent from here as per current stock market trend.
Tata Investment CorporationCurrent Price: ₹9,265 Likely Target: ₹10,900 Upside Potential: 17.8% Support: ₹8,900; ₹8,400 Resistance: ₹10,150; ₹10,600 Tata Investment Corporation owns up to 2.1 per cent stake in Tata Capital, and the stock has witnessed a frenzied run on the bourses in the run-up to the Tata group NBFC's IPO. The stock from levels of ₹6,900 - soared over 71 per cent to a life-time high at ₹11,847 on October 3 - in less than one month.
Thereafter, the stock has dropped over 21 per cent in the following 7 trading sessions from its summit. At present, technically, the stock looks favourably placed on the charts, with support visible at ₹8,900 and ₹8,400 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially jump back to ₹10,900 levels, with resistance likely around 10,150 and ₹10,600 levels.
Tata SteelCurrent Price: ₹172.30 Likely Target: ₹190 Upside Potential: 10.3% Support: ₹166; ₹161.50 Resistance: ₹177; ₹182; ₹185 Tata Steel stock is seen trading above the key moving averages across time-frames. The near-term trend for the stock is likely to be favourable as long as Tata Steel trades above ₹166; below which the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) at ₹161.50 is likely to act as a key support.
On the upside, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹190 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹177, ₹182 and ₹185 levels.