Tata Elxsi, VTM & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on June 11: Do you own?

Ex-date for dividend: Tata Elxsi along with two other stocks will trade ex-date on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, owing to corporate actions including dividend, bonus and stock split. Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.
Shares trading ex-date for dividend
Tata Elxsi has declared a dividend of ₹75 per share of the face value of ₹10 each (750 per cent), according to corporate action data on BSE.
A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is paid out to shareholders, usually in the form of cash or additional shares.
Stock split
Apart from that, Murae Organisor will trade ex-date for its stock split of 1:2 ratio. The shareholders will receive 2 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up, for 1 equity share of ₹2 each, held by them as on the "record date", upon subdivision/split.
The ex-date (or ex-split date) is the date on or after which a stock trades without the value adjustment for a stock split.
Bonus
Meanwhile, VTM's board approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:2, which means shareholders will receive three new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each, for every two existing fully paid-up shares of the company. The company issued an allotment of 6,03,41,400 shares.
A bonus issue is when a company gives free additional shares to its existing shareholders, based on the number of shares they already own.
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.
Will investors be eligible to receive dividends, stock splits, or bonus shares if they purchase shares on the ex-date or record date?
No, they won’t be eligible for dividends, stock splits, or bonus shares if they buy the stock on the ex-date or record date. To qualify, one must purchase the shares at least one trading day before the ex-date, due to the T+1 settlement cycle in India.