Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Elxsi, VTM & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on June 11: Do you own?

Tata Elxsi, VTM & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on June 11: Do you own?

Ex-date for dividend: Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today's market

Tax

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ex-date for dividend: Tata Elxsi along with two other stocks will trade ex-date on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, owing to corporate actions including dividend, bonus and stock split. Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

Tata Elxsi has declared a dividend of ₹75 per share of the face value of ₹10 each (750 per cent), according to corporate action data on BSE.  
 
A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is paid out to shareholders, usually in the form of cash or additional shares.
 
 

Stock split 

Apart from that, Murae Organisor will trade ex-date for its stock split of 1:2 ratio. The shareholders will receive 2 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up, for 1 equity share of ₹2 each, held by them as on the "record date", upon subdivision/split.
 
The ex-date (or ex-split date) is the date on or after which a stock trades without the value adjustment for a stock split.

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI pays Rs 8,076.84 cr dividend to govt, cheque presented to FM Sitharaman

Small savings, rate cuts

Dividend, stock split: Asian Paints, Indian Bank & 3 others to go ex-date

PremiumCompanies last financial year (FY25) paid more as dividend to shareholders despite muted growth in revenue and earnings. The combined dividend payout by India's top listed companies was up 10.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to a record high of aroun

India Inc's dividend payout rises 11% to record ₹5 trillion in FY25

Premiumbombay house tata

Tata Sons dividend income may have slipped in FY25 for first time in 9 yrs

dividend yield

Dividend stocks: ACC, Trent & 28 others to go ex-date next week; list here

Bonus 

Meanwhile, VTM's board approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:2, which means shareholders will receive three new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each, for every two existing fully paid-up shares of the company. The company issued an allotment of 6,03,41,400 shares. 
 
A bonus issue is when a company gives free additional shares to its existing shareholders, based on the number of shares they already own.
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.

Will investors be eligible to receive dividends, stock splits, or bonus shares if they purchase shares on the ex-date or record date?

No, they won’t be eligible for dividends, stock splits, or bonus shares if they buy the stock on the ex-date or record date. To qualify, one must purchase the shares at least one trading day before the ex-date, due to the T+1 settlement cycle in India.

More From This Section

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start; Asia markets up on US-China trade talk hopes

markets

Stocks to Watch Today: Jana SFB, Protean, Tata Power, Premier Energies, BDL

trading

Nifty F&O guide: Analyst eyes this strategy as bulls lead market breadth

cement

Demand recovery, higher spending lift cement outlook; MOFSL picks 2 stocks

Nifty 50 index, stock market volatility, Nifty support and resistance levels, global economic impact on markets, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, MDSL stock news, government stake sale, offer for sale MDSL, global index inclusion, passive fund inflows, Nif

Suzlon promoters sell 1.45% stake; Lalithaa Jewellery files for IPO

Topics : dividend Stock Split Bonus payouts Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon