Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) shares gained 3.4 per cent on the BSE, registering the day’s high at ₹356.4 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company reported its January sales figures.

At 11:25 AM, Tata Motors PV share price was trading 2.5 per cent higher at ₹353.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex slipped 0.3 per cent at 80,479.31.

Tata Motors PV reported total sales of 71,066 units in January 2026, up 47.1 per cent from 48,316 units in January 2025, according to the exchange filing.

ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal picks Maruti Suzuki in OEMs, sees promise in M&M and TVS The company’s domestic PV sales (including electric vehicles (EVs)) stood at 70,222 units in January 2026, compared to 48,076 units a year ago, translating into 46.1 per cent growth.

The company’s PV international business (PV IB) rose sharply to 844 units from 240 units in January 2025, a 251.7 per cent increase.

EV sales (IB + domestic) came in at 9,052 units in January 2026, compared with 5,240 units in the year-ago month—up 72.7 per cent, the company said.

The company also noted that these numbers include sales of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors PV.

That apart, Tata Motors PV is scheduled to release its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

ALSO READ | Nifty PSU Bank index slips 8% in 2 days; Indian Bank, BOB down up to 11% The demerger of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) segments, approved by the company's board in March 2024, took effect on October 1.

With this move, two separate listed entities were created. The commercial vehicle (CV) business moved into Tata Motors Limited Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), while PV, including electric vehicles (EV) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), remained with Tata Motors, focused solely on PVs.

Tata Motors said both businesses are distinct, with different strategies. In a March 4, 2024, press release, the automaker noted that PV, CV, and EV businesses have delivered strong performance by implementing separate strategies over the past few years.

Tata Motors PV is a part of the Tata Group. The company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the company is at the forefront of India’s electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation’s shift toward sustainable mobility.