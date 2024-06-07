Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TBI Corn, IRB Infra, Mastek, Rites among seven stocks to watch on June 07

Stocks to watch on June 07: TBI Corn's initial public offering (IPO) is set to list on NSE SME on Friday, June 07, 2024

share market

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch on Friday, June 07, 2024: Indian markets are likely to open with subdued sentiment on Friday, influenced by mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures suggest a modest start, trading just 20 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 22,919 levels.

Across Asia-Pacific markets, the trend was mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping by 0.14 per cent, while the broader Topix index remained relatively flat, up by 0.05 per cent. South Korea's Kospi index was up by 0.81 per cent, whereas Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 0.16 per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Back home, investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on interest rates, scheduled for 10:00 AM today.

Here are some stocks expected to be in focus on Friday:

TBI Corn: The company’s initial public offering (IPO) is set to list on NSE SME on Friday, June 07, 2024. This is a book-built issue aiming to raise Rs 44.94 crores comprising entirely a fresh issue of 47.81 lakh shares. The price band for TBI Corn IPO is fixed at Rs 90 to Rs 94 per share. 

IRB Infrastructure: The company, along with its associate IRB Infrastructure Trust, reported a strong year-on-year toll revenue growth of 30 per cent for May 2024. Total toll collections for the month amounted to Rs 536 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 411 crore collected in May 2023.

Mastek: The company is introducing icxPro, a cloud-native platform powered by NVIDIA AI, designed for building scalable AI applications.

Rites: Tata Steel awarded the company an order for Loco Hiring, along with operation and maintenance services.

Welspun Enterprises: Resolving a legal dispute with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) over the Panipat Naphtha Cracker Project, Welspun Enterprises will receive Rs 23.67 crore from IOCL as per settlement terms, including principal and interest.

Tata Steel: NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Bhubaneshwar Power with the company.

Dixon Technologies: Signed a term sheet with HKC Corp for a prospective joint venture.

Topics : Stock Market stocks to watch Buzzing stocks Markets share market Markets Sensex Nifty IRB Infrastructure Rites Mastek

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon