TCS's Q1 commentary offers hope, but a lot hinges on demand recovery

The EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin was 24 per cent (down 130 basis points QoQ) due to a 170-basis-point impact from the wage hike, along with investments in AI partnerships, partly offset by currency benefits. The wage impact will reverse.

Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) was up 1 per cent QoQ and 8.6 per cent YoY at Rs 13,900 crore. In rupee terms, Q1FY27 revenue grew 14 per cent YoY, EBIT grew 11.6 per cent, and adjusted PAT grew 8.5 per cent. Cash flow from operations stood at 93 per cent of PAT for Q1FY27.

The management expects demand to improve in Q2. BFSI continues to hold up, while the management expects the manufacturing and life sciences business segments to recover in Q2. However, the consumer segment faces pressure, especially in airlines and retail in North America.

Management assumes a 10-15 per cent AI-led productivity pass-through as projects come up for renewal. Productivity gains are likely to be passed on, at least in the short term. If the current trend of AI-led deflation persists, low-single-digit growth for FY27 is likely.

In terms of geographies, North America and Europe declined 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent QoQ in CC, respectively, while India, Latin America and the UK were up 7.6 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent QoQ, respectively. Annualised Q1 AI services revenue stood at $2.6 billion in Q1FY27, up 13.6 per cent QoQ. Core revenue, excluding AI, declined 1 per cent QoQ in dollar terms.

Net headcount rose by 9,279 employees to 593,798, an increase of 1.6 per cent QoQ. The attrition rate decreased by 10 basis points QoQ to 13.6 per cent. About 14,000 campus graduates were onboarded.

Management cited a "pent-up technology backlog" and an optimistic outlook for Q2. There was only one mega deal in Q1 compared with three in the prior quarter, though six mega deals have been signed over the last five quarters across industries. There is a multi-year strategic partnership with ServiceNow and a multi-million-dollar deal with a Europe-based Fortune Global 50 company.

Management guided for progressive margin recovery, targeting an FY27 exit rate of above 25 per cent EBIT, to be achieved sooner rather than later. TCS announced a global partnership with Anthropic, providing access to the Claude model family, 50,000 licences, a joint go-to-market (GTM) campaign, co-created industry solutions, and TCS iON as a training and certification partner.

While the commentary and guidance are optimistic, the demand recovery in Q2 could be selective. The entire services industry still seems to be in an AI-led deflationary phase of the cycle, with gains being passed on to clients.

AI services revenue reached an annualised run rate of $2.6 billion, up 13.6 per cent YoY. However, incremental AI revenue addition dipped to $75 million in Q1 from $125 million in Q4FY26. On AI-led productivity pass-through, management indicated gains of 10-15 per cent, but noted this is largely offset by additional client opportunities, so the revenue impact is limited. Management explicitly denied external estimates of a $1 trillion IT spending pool being reduced by $300 billion, stating no such contraction is visible in TCS's own order book.

TCS has 70 AI agents orchestrating IT operations for a large retailer across more than 60 workflows, driving 30 per cent faster remediation and 80 per cent fewer incidents, and seven AI agents deployed alongside humans for a global insurer, cutting claim settlement time by 40 per cent. It is the first global system integrator (GSI) partner for Mistral AI.

In North America, airlines were specifically a stress point. In manufacturing, the outlook is positive and anchored by the $800 million SKF deal. Prior-year strong deal wins in retail and consumer (including airlines) have not fully converted into revenue, and better sentiment on geopolitics may be needed.

In dollar terms, revenue may grow at low single digits between FY26 and FY28, and earnings growth could be in the mid-single digits. But the commentary is mildly encouraging.