Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

Post a long period of underperformance, Asian Paints shares have started forming a 'Higher Top Higher Bottom' structure on the daily chart.

share market stock market trading

IndiGo stock is in an overall uptrend and has recently shown relative outperformance in markets corrective phase

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Buy Asian Paints | CMP: 2,491 | SL: 2,430 | Target: 2,600
 
Post a long period of underperformance, Asian Paints have started forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure on the daily chart. Prices are trading above its crucial 50 and 200 DEMA’s and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum. Hence, we expect a short term upmove in the stock.
 
Buy IndiGo | CMP: 5,893 | SL: 5,700 | Target: 6,250
 
The stock is in an overall uptrend and has recently shown relative outperformance in markets corrective phase. It has consolidated within a range in last one month which just seems to be a time-wise correction within an uptrend. The 50 DEMA has acted as a support and till this is intact, the stock could resume its broader uptrend soon.  ALSO READ: Here's why Wipro and 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today; details 
 
 
Buy TVS Motor | CMP: 2,953 | SL: 2,790 | Target: 3,250
 
The stock has been an outperformer within the Auto stocks in last few months. Prices have given a breakout above its previous swing high with rise in volumes in last few days hinting at a buying interest even at current levels. The daily as well as the weekly charts are hinting at continuation of the positive momentum and hence, we advise positional traders to buy the stock at current levels.  (Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain i head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.) 

More From This Section

Mahesh Patil

Tariff hike similar to trade embargo; INR immediate casualty: Mahesh Patil

Image

NSDL makes a strong debut on bourses, shares jump 17% on Wednesdaypremium

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Nifty futures fall, oil rises after US tariffs on India over Russian energy

Capitalmind's founder Deepak Shenoy sees the Rainmatter investment as a validation of the company's evolution from a financial blog into a full-stack asset management firm. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Capitalmind gets Zerodha's Rainmatter backing after MF debut success

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE's role limited to providing data in Jane Street-like cases: CEO Chauhan

Topics : Share Market Today Market technicals Stock calls BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Share price Stocks to buy today BSE NSE Aviation IndiGo Asian Paints TVS Motor Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon