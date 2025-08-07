Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tariff hike similar to trade embargo; INR immediate casualty: Mahesh Patil

Tariff hike similar to trade embargo; INR immediate casualty: Mahesh Patil

If effective, the steep 50 per cent tariff would be similar to a trade embargo, and will lead to sharp fall in affected export products, especially ones with thinner margins

Mahesh Patil

Mahesh Patil, CIO Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, at the Business Standard BFS! Insight Summit 2024 in Mumbai. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Mahesh Patil Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India. The decision comes on the heels of India’s continuing to purchase Russian oil as a violation of sanctions and a threat to US foreign policy, reports suggest.
 
In a statement released by the White House on Wednesday, the US administration said the decision is a direct response to India's “direct or indirect” import of Russian crude. “The Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” the order noted, adding that such imports undermine efforts to isolate Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. READ ABOUT IT HERE 
 
 
The new rate will be effective after 21 days and raises announced US tariffs on India to a steep 50 per cent. Similar to the reciprocal tariffs, the penalty excludes products under Section 232 investigation, and will raise the US effective tariff rate on India to 33.8 per cent, from 18.8 per cent previously. Note that pharma and electronics exports (~30 per cent of India’s US exports) are currently exempt.
 
If effective, the steep 50 per cent tariff would be similar to a trade embargo, and will lead to sharp fall in affected export products, especially ones with thinner margins (textiles, gem & jewellery). We had earlier expected  a downside risk of nearly 20bp (basis points) to FY26 GDP (gross domestic product). If these tariffs materialise, then the hit could be higher, depending on their duration.

Also Read

Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra urges India to turn tariff turmoil into "1991 moment"

bharti airtel

India's mobile tariffs unfair, rich pay less than poor, says Airtel MD

Switzerland flag

Swiss scramble to avert Trump's 39% tariff ahead of looming deadline

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says tariff revenue could fund direct payouts to US citizens

Donald Trump, Trump

Best of BS Opinion: India must not bend the knee before Trump's tariffs

 
A key question is how India’s government will respond to President Trump’s pressure tactic. The first priority is supporting exporters. On Russia links, the government has so far taken a defiant stance on its oil imports from Russia. The government could look to negotiate with the US, utilising the 21-day reprieve and the upcoming trip of the US trade negotiators
 
The immediate casualty is rupee, which will take the  brunt and this will provide some respite for exporters.  Counter intuitively, fall in InR (once it stabilises) is positive for local earnings and hence equities benefit with a lag.
 
More importantly, we are now par with Brazil, that provides a blueprint- it saw a 6-7 per cent fall from peak before recovering in local terms. Again, whether we will only have a shallow correction or a meaningful one remains to be seen, but for now  we have seen worst of tariff news flow. And in a few months, rates will settle down to more acceptable levels. Any knee jerk correction in the market would be a good opportunity for increasing allocation to equity as the macro and the long term fundamentals of India  are fairly strong. 
 
(Mahesh Patil is CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Views are his own.)
 

More From This Section

Image

NSDL makes a strong debut on bourses, shares jump 17% on Wednesdaypremium

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Nifty futures fall, oil rises after US tariffs on India over Russian energy

Capitalmind's founder Deepak Shenoy sees the Rainmatter investment as a validation of the company's evolution from a financial blog into a full-stack asset management firm. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Capitalmind gets Zerodha's Rainmatter backing after MF debut success

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE's role limited to providing data in Jane Street-like cases: CEO Chauhan

Siemens Energy

Robust prospects for Siemens Energy, but high valuations may disappointpremium

Topics : tariffs Trump's tariff hikes Market Lens Crude Oil Price Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Trump's trade war Donald Trump tariff hike Gems & jewellery export India GDP stock market investing Russia Oil production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon