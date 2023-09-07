Coal India surges 6%; hits over 4-year high on heavy volumes

Also Read Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills Coal India needs to raise prices, but caught between political constraints Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided Centre issues allocation orders to successful bidders of 22 coal blocks India to be coal exporter by 2025-26: Coal minister Pralhad Joshi Mid, smallcap indices hit record high. Why are markets ignoring oil prices? 360 ONE launches global platform 360 ONE Global, appoints new team Ashok Leyland, REC: 5 Nifty 500 stocks that can slip 10% from here on India's $775 bn stock boom at risk as small caps show signs of overheating Trailblazing rules to boost India's ESG mkt, to attract investors: JPMorgan

Shares of Coal India hit over four-year high of Rs 272, on rallying 6.4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. Till 12:22 PM; a combined 48.6 million equity shares representing 0.78 per cent of total equity of Coal India had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock was quoting at its highest level since October 2018.Coal India is primarily involved in the mining and production of coal. The major consumers of the company are the power and steel sectors. Consumers from other sectors include cement, fertilizers, brick kilns, etc.Sustaining its production pace, Coal India produced 52.3 million tonnes (MTs) of coal in August 2023 registering a strong 13.2 per cent over 46.2 MTs of August 2022. The company’s August 2023 production/sales volume continued at the highest-ever level for the fifth successive month in FY24.Coal inventory at Coal India’s pitheads stood at a comfortable 45.3 MTs as of 31 August, higher by 46 per cent compared to 31 MTs of coal stock same date last year. This helps in meeting any sudden demand upsurge from power sector.Going ahead, analysts at ICICI Securities believe Coal India is likely to gain from operating leverage benefits accruing from higher sales volume for both non-regulated sector (NRS) and e-auction customers, despite much lower e-auction premium than in FY23.Meanwhile, based on the demand projection in ‘Vision 2024’ for coal sector in the country and subsequent demand projection on Coal India, a roadmap has been prepared to project production plan in medium term wherein Coal India has envisaged 1 Billion Tonne (BT) coal production by the year 2025-26 and beyond to meet the coal demand of the country.Coal India in its FY23 annual report said that it has already identified all resources required, including major projects that will contribute to its 1 BT production plan and its related issues/enablers like requirement of EC/FC, land, evacuation constraints etc.The company is committed to achieve 1 BT production plan with the active support of MoC and all other stake holders. Coal India shall adhere to 1 BT coal production plan but the demand scenario shall decide the production/ supply in future. The proposed capital expenditure for the year 2023-24 has been set at Rs 16600 crore.Further, as per the investment plan, Coal India has planned to invest substantial amount in diversification projects viz. Solar Power, Thermal Power Plant, Revival of Fertilizer Plants, CBM, etc. during 2023-24, the company said.Coal India and its subsidiaries have cumulative electricity contract demand of 1100 MVA approximately with an annual energy consumption of approximately 4600 million. Coal India Ltd is well poised for adopting clean energy to cater to its electrical energy requirement. The total solar energy generated during 2022-23 was about 6.836 million units through it’s installed RE units which is 70 per cent more than the previous year, the company said.