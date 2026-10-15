Tonbo Imaging IPO fully subscribed on day 1; here's what brokerages suggest

Tonbo Imaging ₹712.13 crore IPO opened for bidding on Thursday, and the issue received mixed views from brokerages, with analysts highlighting that the company has high working capital requirements.

Brokerage view

ICICI Direct

The brokerage assigned a subscribe rating to the stock, noting that, with over 28,000 systems deployed across 24 countries, TIIL is an IP-led recognized OEM providing a diverse suite of field-proven electro-optic products, free from export restrictions under International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Products are mainly positioned for military surveillance, target acquisition & situational awareness applications. TIIL is the largest manufacturer of thermal imaging systems in India, having a 51 per cent market share of this product’s export from India in FY24-26.

It added that TIIL looks well poised to gain from increasing global focus towards electromagnetic systems & asymmetric warfare, which would help the company in getting significant orders in the medium to long term. In the near term, pick-up in execution, sustainable margins and reduction in working capital days (517 days as of FY26) would drive growth.

However, the brokerage also flagged that supply chain instability, high working capital requirement, dependence on govt contracts, and changes in technology are among the key risks for the company.

Swastika

The brokerage firm gave a ‘Neutral’ rating to the stock, noting that the company has a strong moat in high-tech defence optics, but long-term upside depends on order execution consistency and earnings volatility recovery.

The brokerage noted that the company owns extensive unrestricted IP in infrared imaging and target tracking, and it offers full-stack capabilities from core sensors to autonomous platforms. It further added that the company has an established global footprint across 24 countries with defence clients. Led by an experienced team with over 21 years in optical defence tech. Agile design framework enables rapid re-engineering for key components.

IPO Details

Tonbo Imaging India IPO is a book build issue of ₹852.18 crores. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 1.22 crore shares of ₹852.18 crore.

Tonbo Imaging India IPO bidding opened for subscription on Oct 15, 2026 and will close on Oct 19, 2026. The company has set the price band at ₹665 to ₹700 per share. The lot size for an application is 21 shares. The minimum amount of investment is ₹14,700

The Tonbo Imaging India Ltd. IPO is a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), so the company will not receive any funding and the entire IPO proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

IPO Subscription details

As of 2:20 PM, Tonbo Imaging India IPO was subscribed 2.50 times. The public issue was subscribed 2.25 times in the retail category, 2.12 times in QIB and 3.57 times in the NII category.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.