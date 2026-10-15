Zetwerk IPO review: Analysts divided on growth prospects; losses a concern

Zetwerk IPO review: The IPO of The IPO of Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd saw a muted response on Thursday at open, with the issue subscribed just 0.03 times by 12:30 PM. The IPO will remain open for subscription until October 19, with a price band of ₹143–151 per share.

Brokerages have shared mixed views on the public issue. SBI Securities and ICICI Direct have recommended a 'Subscribe' rating, while Swastika has rated it 'Neutral'.

SBI Securities said that Zetwerk's high operating leverage implies that incremental revenue can translate into faster profitability growth as capacity utilisation and scale improve. The proposed debt repayment should significantly reduce finance costs and support improvement in PAT in FY27.

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However, the working-capital intensity and negative operating cash flows remain areas to monitor. At the upper price band, the issue is valued at FY26 EV/Ebitda, EV/Sales and Price/Sales multiples of 66.5x, 1.4x and 1.6x respectively. Considering its scalable platform, improving operating performance and potential earnings improvement following debt repayment, "we recommend investors SUBSCRIBE to this issue with a long-term investment horizon."

ICICI Direct said that Zetwerk has built a unique hybrid model that enables it to scale in a relatively asset light manner. Most of the cost is upfront, which shall bring operating leverage to play as the company scales and capacity utilisation improves.

"Growth in manufacturing division and esp. own manufacturing trajectory will play a key role in margin improvement. We assign a SUBSCRIBE rating to the issue," the brokerage said. Lower operating margin, losses

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses: Key financials Swastika said that Zetwerk's lower P/S multiple reflects its lower operating margin profile and net losses remain a major concern. Notably, its consolidated loss stood at ₹1,606 crore in FY26. Continuing operations Q1 FY27 loss came in at ₹64 crore.

The brokerage added that subscription is recommended primarily for portfolios seeking high-beta, long-term industrial growth exposure.

Zetwerk IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹2,830 crore and an OFS of 14.45 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the OFS is valued at around ₹2,182 crore, taking the total issue size to approximately ₹5,012 crore.

The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 23.