Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, June 6, 2023: Equity markets may exhibit yet another volatile session on Tuesday as global cues remain subdued, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) begins its three-day monetary policy meeting. At 7:45 AM, SGX Nifty was at 18,707, down 18 points.

Overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.09 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.59 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, was up 0.18 per cent, while South Korea's markets are closed for a holiday.



Adani Group: In a Credit Note released on Monday, Adani Group said it has made a full prepayment of $2.15 billion of loans that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate's listed firms and also another $700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement. Here's a list of stocks that will be in focus today:

State Bank of India: The Board will meet on June 9 to consider and approve raising funds during FY24 through Private Placement mode by way of issuance of debt instruments (including capital instruments) in rupee and/or foreign currency.

Titan: According to reports, differences have emerged between the Tata Group and the founders of CaratLane over the valuation of the residual stake held by the founders, leading to a months-long deadlock.

BL Kashyap and Sons: BL Kashyap and Sons has secured new order aggregating to Rs 147 crore. The total order book as on date stands at Rs 2,774 crore (excluding GST) till date.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company has appointed Aasif Malbari as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from August 10, 2023. Malbari will replace Sameer Shah, who will move to a Group role in consumer investment space.

SpiceJet: According to reports, NCLT has deferred hearing the insolvency case against the airline to June 8. Besides, real Estate company Acres Buildwell Private Limited has filed an application in the National Company Law Tribunal to withdraw its insolvency plea against the low-cost airline. Separately, the HUL CFO Ritesh Tiwari has also said that the company is betting on the growth opportunity in the 'masstige' beauty segment and is eyeing acquisitions in the space.

JK Cement: The Board of Directors has accorded in-principle approval to sign/execute a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the shareholders and also with Toshali Cements Private Limited for acquisition of 100 per cent equity shareholding from all the existing shareholders of Toshali.

Nelco: The Company has entered into the agreement(s) with the promoters and other shareholders of Piscis Networks Private Limited for an initial investment of Rs 99.99 lakh, to purchase 9.09 per cent of the paid-up capital of Piscis Networks. The company will also make further investment to increase its shareholding up to alteast 30 per cent of the paid-up capital of Piscis Networks.



GE T&D India: The company has received shareholders' approval to appoint Sandeep Zanzaria as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

