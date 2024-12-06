Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Torrent Power secures Rs 3,500 crore via QIP at Rs 1,503 per share

Torrent Power secures Rs 3,500 crore via QIP at Rs 1,503 per share

The company had earlier said that there was an ongoing requirement of working capital and capex for the upgradation/expansion

QIP

Torrent Power on Friday said it has raised Rs 3,500 crore by issuing 2.32 crore equity shares at Rs 1,503 per piece through QIP. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrent Power on Friday said it has raised Rs 3,500 crore by issuing 2.32 crore equity shares at Rs 1,503 per piece through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the company's paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 480.62 crore, comprising 48,06,16,784 equity shares of Rs 10 each, to Rs 503.90 crore, comprising 50,39,03,543 equity shares of Rs 10 each, a BSE filing said.

Fund Raising Committee of the Board at its meeting held on December 5, 2024, approved the issue and allotment of 2,32,86,759 equity shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,503 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,493 per equity share) which is at a discount of Rs 52.75 per equity share i.e. 3.40 per cent to the floor price of Rs 1,555.75 per equity share to approximately Rs 3,500 crore following the Issue.

 

In July this year, shareholders of the company approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and/or foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and/or debentures or any equity-linked instruments.

The company had earlier said that there was an ongoing requirement of working capital and capex for the upgradation/expansion of its power generation, distribution businesses, and ongoing projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

electricity

Torrent Power up 6% after launching QIP at floor price of Rs 1555.75 apiece

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Dec 3: Cipla, Axis Bank, Swiggy, TaMo, Adani Ports, SBI

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Torrent Power opens equities on QIP basis at Rs 1,555.75 apiece floor price

Torrent Power: Long-term triggers in place

Torrent Power stock nears 5-month low; down 17% in Nov on poor Q2 show

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Torrent Power Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips nearly 9% to Rs 495 cr

Topics : Torrent Power QIP stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon