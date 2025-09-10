Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Trident shares jump 7% on acquiring 30.42% stake for ₹250 crore in arm

Trident shares climbed 6.6 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹30 per share on BSE, after infusing ₹250 crore in Trident Global Corp

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Trident shares climbed 6.6 per cent on Wednesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹30 per share on BSE. At 1:28 PM, on BSE, Trident’s share price was up 4.23 per cent at ₹29.31 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 81,392.98.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,539.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,840.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,152.

Why were Trident shares rising?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company informed that it has invested about ₹250 crore in Trident Global Corp Ltd and allotted 22.3 million equity shares, representing 30.42 per cent stake in the company, on September 9, 2025. This follows the board’s earlier approval (September 2, 2025) for investing up to ₹250 crore in Trident Global. 
 
 
“We hereby inform and update that the company has infused an amount of ₹249,99,99,936 and has been allotted 2,23,21,428 equity shares of Trident Global Corp Limited aggregating to 30.42 per cent of the Equity Share Capital of Trident Global Corp Limited on September 09, 2025,” the filing read.
 
The acquisition is expected to give the company immediate access to the domestic brands market, enable the use of its existing manufacturing in select categories, strengthen brand equity, and position it as a multi-category home solutions player. It will also help mitigate geopolitical risks such as US tariffs and tap into the Swadeshi movement.

Trident Global Corp is an Indian company with an established e-commerce presence, a growing retail footprint, strong domestic brand recall, and sourcing flexibility enabling a complete product range. It is a leading player in the Indian home textiles trading sector, specialising in premium products such as towels, bed sheets, and TOB (Towel-on-Bath) items. With a robust presence across 6,000 retail outlets nationwide, Trident Global Corp has established itself as a trusted brand in both domestic and international markets.
 
Trident Group is an Indian conglomerate that manufactures and exports home textiles (yarn, bedsheets, towels), paper, and chemicals.
 
The company has a strong emphasis on ethical practices, community engagement, and responsible resource management, including significant water recovery and reuse.

Topics : Trident Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

