Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 10:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Uno Minda gains 4% after NCLT approves merger of 3 entities with company

Uno Minda gains 4% after NCLT approves merger of 3 entities with company

Kosei Minda Aluminum Company, Kosei Minda Mould, and Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel will merge with Uno Minda

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uno Minda shares gained 4.1 per cent in Friday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 1,090 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Kosei Minda Aluminum Company, Kosei Minda Mould, and Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel with Uno Minda.
 
Around 9:53 AM, Uno Minda share price was up 2.48 per cent at Rs 1,073 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 79,082.74. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 61,607.72 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at Rs 1,252.85 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 605.05 per share.
 
 
"We wish to inform you that the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Private Limited ("Transferor Company I"), Kosei Minda Mould Private Limited ("Transferor Company 2"), Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel Private Limited ("Transferor Company 3") with Uno Minda Limited (Formerly known as Minda Industries Ltd.) ("Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders and creditors, have been sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Court VI, New Delhi ('NCLT') vide its Order dated December 18, 2024," the filing read. 
 
It added: The certified copy of the order of NCLT Delhi is still awaited, which will be filed with the concerned Registrar of the Companies, within the prescribed time, upon receipt of the same.
 
Recently, the company's 4W Lighting Plant set up at Khed, Pune, Maharashtra, started its commercial production.

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 400 pts to 78,850; Financials, IT, FMCG, Metal, Auto weigh

Going beyond cities: How MFs are scripting the small-town success

Going beyond cities: How MFs are scripting the small-town success

Bull or bear market, MF blitz to continue; CEOs link growth to India's rise

Bull or bear market, MF blitz to continue; CEOs link growth to India's rise

Small, midcap investing: CIOs urge caution and realistic expectations

Small, midcap investing: CIOs urge caution and realistic expectations

Mutual Funda

Stars of the first half of the decade: Top MF schemes across categories

 
Uno Minda, established in 1958 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, is a leading global manufacturer of automotive components. It caters to two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler markets, providing products like switches, lighting systems, horns, seating systems, sensors, and EV components. 
 
Known for its innovation and R&D focus, the company operates internationally in countries like Indonesia, Spain, and Japan. With a commitment to sustainability, UNO MINDA integrates eco-friendly practices into its operations and continuously invests in cutting-edge technology to serve leading OEMs worldwide.
 
In the past one year, UNO Minda shares have gained 60.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Sagility India soars 5%, hits record high as Jefferies initiates with 'Buy'

Accenture

Accenture Q1 earnings, strong US economy bode well for IT stocks: Analysts

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

International Gemmological Institute shares list at 22% premium on bourses

IPO

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO opens today: GMP up 38%; Should you apply?

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

KPI Green Energy announces ex-date for bonus issue; stock jumps 5%

Topics : stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Buzzing stocks share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon