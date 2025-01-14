Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Urja Global shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting Q3FY25 results

Urja Global shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting Q3FY25 results

The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 14.35 crore as compared to Rs 1.16 crore a year ago

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Urja Global shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit in Tuesday's trade on BSE, at Rs 15.58 per share. The buying in the stock came after the company reported its Q3FY25 result.
 
Around 12:04 PM, Urja Global share price was up 4.99 per cent at Rs 15.58 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 76,616.79. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 818.66 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 41.84 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 14.51 per share. 
 
On Monday, the company reported its Q3 result which showed its net profit at Rs 0.36 crore as compared to Rs 0.98 crore. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 14.35 crore as compared to Rs 1.16 crore a year ago. 
 
 
The total income of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 14.68 crore as compared to Rs 11.50 crore a year ago. The total expenses for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1431.37 crore as compared to Rs 10.519 crore a year ago. 
 
Urja Global is a renewable energy developer and operator. Urja is engaged in the design, consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning & maintenance of off-grid and grid-connected Solar Power Plants. We are approved Channel Partners of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Govt. of India.

Also Read

surat, diamond

Goldiam International stock hits new high; zooms 32% thus far in January

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Piramal Enterprises jumps 7%; here's what is boosting rally in stock

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Bajel Projects rallies 7% after order win from Adani Energy Solutions

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Mahanagar Gas share pops 6% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics rises over 2% on additional orders worth Rs 561 crore

 
The company is committed to providing world-class services to rapidly developing rural India focusing on rural electrification, especially in hilly areas, forest regions, deserts, islands, far flung villages, unmanned locations, and other areas that require a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.
With more than two decades of experience, they have established themselves as one of the country’s leading industrial companies and a strong well-diversified conglomerate that is active in: Renewable Energy, IT&ITES, Tours & Travels, and Education & Training having presence across the globe.
 
In the past one year, Urja Global shares have lost 17 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.1 per cent. 

More From This Section

IPO

Last day! Sat Kartar Shopping IPO ends today: 63x subscription, GMP up 37%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 76,550; Nifty at 23,170; BSE Mid, Smallcap up 1%

Angel One

Angel One shares drop 7% in trade; here's how company fared in Q3FY25

IPO

Laxmi Dental IPO Day 2; Subscription surpasses 7x, GMP zooms 33%

Adani group

Adani Group shares in focus; Power, Green, Energy Solutions gain up to 12%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock market S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon