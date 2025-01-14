Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bajel Projects rallies 7% after order win from Adani Energy Solutions

Bajel Projects rallies 7% after order win from Adani Energy Solutions

Bajel Projects shares were in high demand on Tuesday, after the company received a contract from Adani Energy Solutions

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajel Projects shares were in high demand on Tuesday, after the company received a contract from Adani Energy Solutions. Bajel Projects share price rose 6.76 per cent to Rs 245.30 per share on the BSE in intraday trade. 
 
The project is an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a transmission line. It involves construction of 400KV D/C Raipur – Tiroda (Quad ACSR Moose) transmission lines in the state of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra covering 217 kilometres. 
 
The project will be executed by 18 months from the date of issuance of letter of award, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. 
 
 
On the equities front, Bajel Projects share price has underperformed the market, falling 18.2 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 55.2 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.7 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 5.6 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Bajel Projects has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,756.02 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 140.26  and at an earning per share of 1.70.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Piramal Enterprises jumps 7%; here's what is boosting rally in stock

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Mahanagar Gas share pops 6% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics rises over 2% on additional orders worth Rs 561 crore

Angel One

Angel One shares drop 7% in trade; here's how company fared in Q3FY25

Adani group

Adani Group shares in focus; Power, Green, Energy Solutions gain up to 12%

 
At 11:43 PM, the stock price of the company declined by 3.72 per cent at Rs 238.30 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.42 per cent to 76,649.07 level.
 
Bajel Projects Limited (BPL), a member of the Bajaj Group and formerly a part of Bajaj Electricals Limited, specializes in designing, manufacturing, and executing power transmission and distribution projects. 
 
The company offers comprehensive services, including engineering, testing, procurement, and installation, and is involved in the design and production of transmission and distribution poles as well as tubular substation structures. BPL undertakes projects for state governments, international clients, and private infrastructure initiatives.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 300 pts higher at 76,650; Metal, Financials, Auto, Oil lead; IT, FMCG drag

IPO

Laxmi Dental IPO Day 2; Subscription surpasses 7x, GMP zooms 33%

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Biocon, Marico among 5 mid-, small-cap stocks holding fort in a weak market

Biocon

Biocon extends rally, up 6% in 2 days on HSBC, Motilal Oswal 'Buy' upgrade

HCL Tech, HCL

HCL Tech shares tumble 10%; market valuation erodes by Rs 46,987 cr

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon