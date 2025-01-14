Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Last day! Sat Kartar Shopping IPO ends today: 63x subscription, GMP up 37%

Last day! Sat Kartar Shopping IPO ends today: 63x subscription, GMP up 37%

Rs 33.80 crore SME offering of Sat Kartar Shopping, which opened for subscription on Friday, January 10, 2025, is set to conclude today, Tuesday, January 14, 2025

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO GMP Zooms: The unlisted shares of Sat Kartar Shopping commanded a solid premium in the grey market on the last day of the subscription window for its initial public offering (IPO). Rs 33.80 crore SME offering of Sat Kartar Shopping, which opened for subscription on Friday, January 10, 2025, is set to conclude today, Tuesday, January 14, 2025. 
 
Sat Kartar Shopping IPO, available at a price band of Rs 77-81 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares, has been oversubscribed by 63.20 times as of 11:51 AM on Tuesday, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).  ALSO READ: Laxmi Dental IPO Day 2: Subscription surpasses 7x, GMP zooms 33% 
 
 
Meanwhile, sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Sat Kartar Shopping were trading at Rs 111 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 30 or 37.04 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of Rs 81.
 
As the public offering closes for subscription today, January 14, the basis of allotment for Sat Kartar Shopping IPO shares is expected to be finalised tentatively on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Successful allottees will receive shares in their demat accounts by Thursday, January 16, 2025.
 
Shares of Sat Kartar Shopping are expected to list on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 76,550; Nifty at 23,170; BSE Mid, Smallcap up 1%

IPO

Laxmi Dental IPO Day 2; Subscription surpasses 7x, GMP zooms 33%

ipo market listing share market

Quadrant Future Tek share posts steady debut; lists at 29% premium

IPO

Standard Glass Lining Tech shares make decent debut, list at 26% premium

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tumbles 1,031pts, Nifty at 23,086; NSE Mid, SmallCap fall 4%

 
Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue, while Narnolia Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 41,72,800 equity shares. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the proceeds from the net issue for purposes including unidentified acquisitions (in India or abroad), marketing and advertisement, capital expenditure, investment in technology, general corporate purposes, and issue expenses.
 
Sat Kartar Shopping is engaged in the Ayurveda healthcare sector, offering natural wellness solutions related to specific therapeutic areas and general lifestyle products. Initially, the company also dealt in spiritual product lines but has shifted its focus to Ayurveda, as stated in the RHP.
 

More From This Section

surat, diamond

Goldiam International stock hits new high; zooms 32% thus far in January

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Piramal Enterprises jumps 7%; here's what is boosting rally in stock

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Bajel Projects rallies 7% after order win from Adani Energy Solutions

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Mahanagar Gas share pops 6% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics rises over 2% on additional orders worth Rs 561 crore

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPOs SME IPOs NSE SME platform share market initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon