Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / VA Tech Wabag gains 5% on ₹2,332-cr order win from Saudi Water Authority

VA Tech Wabag gains 5% on ₹2,332-cr order win from Saudi Water Authority

VA Tech Wabag shares rallied after the company secured a major order worth ₹2,332 crore from the Saudi Water Authority.

VA Tech Wabag

VA Tech is a leading Indian multinational specialising in total water management solutions. The company offers end-to-end services including design, supply, installation, construction, and operation of water and wastewater treatment plants.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

VA Tech share price: VA Tech Wabag (VA Tech) shares were in demand on Thursday, July 24, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 4.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,670.50 per share.
 
At 11:30 AM, VA Tech share price continued to trade higher, up 0.37 per cent at ₹1,598.20. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.50 per cent lower at 82,311.43 levels.
 

What is the reason behind the rally in VA Tech share price today?

 
VA Tech Wabag shares rallied after the company secured a major order worth ₹2,332 crore from the Saudi Water Authority for setting up a 300 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Mega Desalination Plant at Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.
 
 
The project will be executed on a greenfield site along Saudi Arabia’s west coast and includes the complete scope of design, engineering, supply, construction, and commissioning of the plant.
 
VA Tech has received the Letter of Award, and contractual formalities are underway. The company will announce the effective start date for execution post signing of the contract.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Real Estate

Aditya Birla Real Estate shares gain 2% post Q1; check details here

PremiumIndian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

IEX tanks 23%: Brokerages decode what CERC's nod to 'market coupling' mean

Life insurance corporation, LIC

Govt to pocket ₹7.3k-cr dividend from insurance behemoth LIC; details here

bull markets, markets

This smallcap steelmaker share skyrockets 19%; what's behind the rally?

Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries shares hit life-high on Imperial Blue business deal

 
Rohan Mittal, head of strategy and business growth for GCC at VA Tech, said, “We are immensely proud to have emerged successful in this prestigious project not just once, but twice. This repeat success underscores the strength of our technical competence, competitiveness and our deep-rooted capabilities in executing large and complex desalination projects. This prestigious project, aligns with and contributes to the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforces Wabag’s global leadership in the desalination sector.” 
 

VA Tech Q4 results

 
VA Tech’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,294 crore, while its profit after tax (PAT) rose 20 per cent annually to ₹295.3 crore. The consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹430.2 crore. 
 
In standalone terms, revenue from operations rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,873.8 crore, while PAT zoomed 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,71.3 crore. The standalone Ebitda was ₹402.9 crore.
 

VA Tech dividend

 
VA Tech Board of Directors had recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value ₹2 each (200 per cent) for FY25. 
 

About VA Tech

 
VA Tech is a leading Indian multinational specialising in total water management solutions. The company offers end-to-end services including design, supply, installation, construction, and operation of water and wastewater treatment plants. 
 
Wabag’s expertise spans across drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and desalination systems. 
 
In addition to technical solutions, WABAG also delivers projects under BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer) and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) models, making it a full-spectrum player in the water infrastructure space.
 
With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, WABAG has established a major global footprint, operating in key regions such as India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America.
 

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St at day's low; Sensex dips 300 pts; IT, banks drag; Infosys down 1%

wealth management

Nuvama, 360One Wealth, Anand Rathi Wealth: Bernstein bets on asset managers

ipo market listing share market

Shanti Gold IPO opens on July 25; aims to raise ₹360-cr: Check key details

PremiumBear, market

Persistent Systems bleeds over 9% post mixed Q1; here's what brokerages say

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Smallcap auto stock soars 20%; zooms 216% thus far in CY25. Do you own?

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Va Tech VA Tech Wabag Indian stock market MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Share price stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon