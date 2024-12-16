Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vakrangee shares skyrocket 10% as board to consider fundraising on Dec 21

Vakrangee shares skyrocket 10% as board to consider fundraising on Dec 21

The surge in Vakrangee share price came after the company announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, December 21, 2024, inter alia, to consider the proposal for raising of funds

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vakrangee share price: Shares of technology company Vakrangee were in action on Monday, December 16, 2024, as the share price zoomed up to 9.97 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 30.54 per share.
 
The surge in Vakrangee share price came after the company announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, December 21, 2024, inter alia, to consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, warrants, preferential issue including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate.
 
In an exchange filing, Vakrangee said, “Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024, inter alia, to consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue, warrants, preferential issue including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.”
 
 
However, the size of fund raising was not disclosed by the company in the statement.
 
At the beginning of the month, Vakrangee announced that Amit Sabarwal had tendered his resignation as Executive Director and Group CEO of the Company, effective December 03, 2024 due to personal reasons.  
 
About Vakrangee

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 500 pts lower at 81,600; Nov WPI inflation at 1.89%, from 2.36% in Oct

IPO

Final Hours! IKS IPO closes today: Subscription zooms 4x, GMP up 30%

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Zomato, Bajaj Fin: 5 largecaps that can gain over 20% in 2025; time to buy?

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy share jumps 6% as Axis Capital initiates with 'Buy', sees 20% upside

Wockhardt

Why this pharma stock hit nearly 9-year high; froze at 10% upper circuit?

 
Vakrangee is a technology-driven company committed to fostering financial, social, and digital inclusion across India. 
 
Established in 1990 in Mumbai, the company has developed an extensive network of over 45,000 retail outlets known as Vakrangee Kendras. The centres serve as one-stop solutions, offering a diverse range of essential services such as banking, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce, logistics, and ATM facilities. By bridging the gap between urban and rural areas, Vakrangee empowers millions of Indians with access to essential services in real-time.
 
As a business correspondent for leading public sector banks, Vakrangee enables seamless, paperless banking services, making financial access convenient and efficient. 
 
Additionally, the company plays a crucial role in providing software and equipment for crucial government initiatives like Aadhaar and voter ID card issuance. 
 
Vakrangee is listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
The 52-week high of Vakrangee is Rs 37.72, while its 52-week low is Rs 18.45 apiece. 
 
The market capitalisation of Vakrangee is Rs 3,260.46 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 
 
At 12:05 PM, Vakrangee shares were trading 8.93 per cent higher at Rs 30.25 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.61 per cent or 504.89 points lower at 81,628.23 levels.

Also Read

markets, stocks, rally, market rally, stock rise

Vakrangee hits 5% upper circuit on heavy volume; launches pvt apparel label

WPI, WPI Inflation

WPI inflation at 3 month low of 1.89% in Nov; food prices witness decline

President Murmu pays homage to heroes of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

LIVE news: President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to heroes of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Delhi-NCR shivers at 4.5 degrees Celsius; AQI slips to 'very poor' levels

Radheecka Rakesh Garg

Co-Working Spaces: The New Powerhouses of India's Real Estate Market

Topics : Vakrangee Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges MARKETS TODAY Indian equity markets Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon