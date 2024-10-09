Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Varun Beverages share rises 3% as board approves QIP of Rs 7,500 crore

Varun Beverages share rises 3% as board approves QIP of Rs 7,500 crore

Varun Beverages share price gained after the company said that its board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 7,500 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Varun Beverages shares gain: Shares of Varun Beverages were in demand on Wednesday, October 09, 2024, as the scrip soared up to 2.70 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 605.85 per share. 

Varun Beverages share price gained after the company said that its board of directors have approved raising of funds by way of issuance of equity Shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 7,500 crore, in one or more tranche(s), through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


QIP, or Qualified Institutional Placement, is a method for companies to raise capital by selling shares or other securities to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).
 

In an exchange filing, the company said, “The Board of Directors of Varun Beverages Limited inter-alia considered and approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 7,500 crore (Rupees Seven Thousand Five Hundred Crore only), in one or more tranche(s), through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), subject to receipt of approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot and any other regulatory/ statutory approvals (if any).”

On September 30, HSBC initiated coverage on Varun Beverages with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 780 per share, according to reports. The brokerage’s optimistic outlook stems from the belief that Varun Beverages is set to become the largest and most transformative PepsiCo bottler in history.

Currently, Varun Beverages holds a 90 per cent share of PepsiCo's total bottling volumes in India, a market that remains relatively underpenetrated for soft drinks. Additionally, the company serves as the exclusive bottler for PepsiCo in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, making it the second-largest franchisee of PepsiCo outside the US.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty at 25,100 as RBI holds rates; Pharma, Auto, IT up

IPO lock in ends

IPO lock-in exit wave: Bharti Hexacom, Bajaj Housing, DOMS, among others

Madan Sabnavis

RBI policy: Prelude to future rate cuts? Inflation numbers hold the key

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks

Auto, Bank, Realty: Trading strategies in rate sensitive post RBI policy

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Inflation horse brought to the stable, has to be kept on a tight leash: RBI


HSBC also highlighted the potential for disruptive digital market development driven by new AI tools and strategies, which could considerably accelerate Varun Beverages' growth. The brokerage noted that if the company can implement these technologies faster than its competitors, it could rapidly boost its market share.

Furthermore, HSBC anticipated a competitive landscape in India's bottling industry as AI continues to reshape the sector. 

In July, the board announced a sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up, into such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up.

At 12:55 PM, VBL shares were trading 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 595.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Semsex was trading 0.48 per cent higher at 82,024.01 levels.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Varun Beverages shares rise over 4% ahead of stock split record date

equity trading volumes, share market

VBL sees profit booking after Q2CY24 results meet estimates; stock down 6%

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo India's profit at Rs 200 cr during Apr-Dec, revenue at Rs 5,794 cr

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo India revenue in Apr-Dec 2023 at Rs 5,954 cr, profit at Rs 217 cr

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

VBL, MRPL among top picks of Anand Rathi for July 04; check key levels here

Topics : Varun Beverages shares Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Nifty50 Varun Beverages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon