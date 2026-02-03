Varun Beverages slips into red, stock down 6% from day's high post Q4 nos

Varun Beverages stock price today

Varun Beverages (VBL) stock erased gains, and slipped into the negative zone after the company reported its Q4 earnings. Earlier in the day, the stock had soared 5.5 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹492 backed by steady trading volume in a strong market session.However, post the results announcement, VBL stock plunged to an intra-day low of ₹460 - down 6.5 per cent from the day's high. At 12:55 PM on Tuesday, the stock traded with a loss of 1.3 per cent at the day's low at ₹460. The counter saw trades of around 5.53 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of around 3.20 lakh shares on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.8 per cent at 83,960.The company, which follows a January - December calendar, today reported Q4 earnings. According to an exchange filing, Varun Beverages posted a 33 per cent growth in Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹260 crore for the quarter ended December 2025 when compared with ₹195.64 crore reported in the quarter ended December 2024.The company's total income grew by 14.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,433.90 crore in Q4CY25 from ₹3,862.25 crore in Q3CY24. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 10.2 per cent YoY to ₹639 crore from ₹580 crore.VBL's net profit and revenue numbers were better than Pantomath Group expectations. Analysts at Pantamoth expected the company to post 31 per cent growth in net profit at ₹242.90 crore, backed by 8.3 per cent jump in revenue at ₹3,996.30 crore. The company's EBITDA, however, was somewhat in line as per expectations of ₹642.80 crore.The company has scheduled an investors/ analysts conference call later today, at 2:30 PM to discuss the Q3 results, and other developments during the December quarter.After a 20 per cent fall in the calendar year 2025, VBL stock has underperformed thus in the calendar year 2026. The stock has slipped nearly 4 per cent thus far, while the BSE Sensex was down 1.4 per cent in the same period.Meanwhile, analysts expect a positive turnaround for the stock based on the existing technical set-up.Sachin Gupta, Vice President – Research of Choice Equity Broking believes that VBL stock is showing signs of a positive turnaround after rebounding from ₹460 levels, and sustaining above the 100-day DMA."The stock's ability to hold above this key moving average indicates a shift away from the recent corrective phase. Momentum indicators further support the bullish outlook, with the Daily RSI pulling up from lower levels, signalling renewed buying interest and the presence of bulls," explains Gupta.On the downside, the analysts reckon that the ₹460 zone is expected to act as a crucial support area. On the upside, Gupta expects the stock to potentially rally towards ₹495 and ₹510 levels, and recommends a stop loss at ₹455.