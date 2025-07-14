Monday, July 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vishal Mega Mart shares jump 5%; hit all time high amid heavy volumes

Vishal Mega Mart shares jump 5%; hit all time high amid heavy volumes

Vishal Mega Mart share price jumped 5.1 per cent in trade on BSE amid large trades. It registered an all time high at ₹140.45 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vishal Mega Mart shares were in demand on Monday, as the stock jumped 5.1 per cent in trade on BSE amid large trades. It registered an all time high at ₹140.45 per share. 
 
At 1:42 PM, Vishal Mega Mart's share price was trading higher by 3.7 per cent at ₹138.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.43 per cent at 82,145.82. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹64,559.99 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹140.45 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹96.05 per share. 
 
 
On BSE, 1.52 million shares changed hands around the same time, and on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 47.42 million shares were traded.

Vishal Mega Mart block deals

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 2.33 million shares were traded in blocks. The dealers of transactions were not known. 

According to the BSE shareholding pattern, mutual funds held a 25.69 per cent stake in Vishal Mega Mart for the quarter that ended June 2025 and insurance companies held a 1.34 per cent stake. 
 
Recently, US-based Vanguard Group bought a 1.1 per cent stake in Vishal Mega Mart for ₹655 crore through open market transactions.
 
Investment management company Vanguard Group, through its affiliates, purchased more than 5.04 crore equity shares in two tranches, representing a 1.1 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Vishal Mega Mart, as per bulk deal data on the NSE.
 
Samayat Services LLP, one of the promoter entities of Vishal Mega Mart, also recently divested a 19.6 per cent stake in the company for ₹10,220.40 crore.
 
Samayat Services LLP is a special-purpose vehicle owned by private equity firm Kedaara Capital and Switzerland-based Partners Group. In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Mumbai-based Hill Fort Capital divested nearly a 1 per cent stake in Westlife Foodworld, owner-operator of McDonald's restaurants across West and South India, for Rs 104 crore through an open market transaction.
 
Also, as per the data, Hill Fort Capital through its arm Hill Fort India Fund LP sold 1.5 million shares of Westlife Foodworld at an average price of ₹696.55 per share. This took the deal value to ₹104.54 crore. Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1.4 million shares or 0.92 per cent stake in Westlife Foodworld for ₹99.65 crore.
 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

