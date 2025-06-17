Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, June 17: NTPC, Vishal Mega Mart, Sona BLW, Zee Ent

Stocks to Watch today, June 17: NTPC, Vishal Mega Mart, Sona BLW, Zee Ent

Stocks to Watch today, June 17, 2025: Asian Paints, Sona BLW, Tanla Platforms, Mphasis are among shares to remain focus

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch today, June 17, 2025: Investors will trade cautiously amid the Iran-Israel conflict, and developments surrounding trade tariffs. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were down 24 points at 24,973.
 
However, Asian markets edged higher with mainland China's CSI 300 up 0.07 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.03 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 0.51 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 0.11 per cent. 
 
Overnight, Wall Street indices also closed higher with the Nasdaq up 1.52 per cent, the S&P 500 0.94 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.75 per cent.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Here is a list of stocks to watch today, June 17, 2025:

Zee Entertainment: The company is planning to raise ₹2,237.44 crore from promoter group entities, which will lead to an increase in promoter shareholding to 18.4 per cent.
 
 
NTPC: The board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, June 21, 2025, to consider issuing bonds/NCDs aggregating up to ₹18,000 crore.

Also Read

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 2 shares to turn ex-date tomorrow; are you eligible?

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch today, June 16, 2025: Ireda, DLF, OMCs, IndusInd Bk

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch Today, June 13: OMCs, IndiGo, Genus Power, Dixon, Autos

markets

Stocks to Watch Today, June 12: HDFC Bank, Nazara, IEX, MCX, Hind Copper

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Trent & 6 others to trade ex-date for dividend, rights issue on June 12

 
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Following the sudden demise of Chairman Sunjay Kapur, the company's board will meet soon to elect a new chair. The company assured that operations will continue without disruption under CEO Vivek Vikram Singh.
 
Tanla Platforms: The board approved the buyback of up to 20,00,000 shares having a face value of ₹1 representing up to 1.49 per cent of the total number of shares at ₹875 per share.
 
Biocon: The company on Monday launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise ₹4,500 crore. As part of the offering, the firm will issue up to 139 million new shares — 11.6 per cent of its current outstanding equity base. The floor price for the QIP has been set at ₹ 323.2.
 
Mphasis: Mid-tier IT services company has entered into a partnership with Sixfold, a US- and UK-based AI company that provides generative AI tools for insurance underwriters.
 
Vishal Mega Mart: The company's promoter entity, Samayat Services LLP, is planning to offload approximately 10 per cent of its stake through a block deal, aiming to raise $588 million, according to reports. 
 
Asian Paints: On Monday, RIL sold 8.5 million shares of Asian Paints for ₹2,207 per share through an open market transaction. On the other hand, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 8.5 million shares at ₹2,207 per share. RIL had offloaded 35 million equity shares or a 3.64 per cent stake in  Asian Paints on Thursday as well.
 
HCL Technologies: HCLTech has entered into a strategic partnership with E.ON, a European energy company, to support the transformation of E.ON’s cloud infrastructure under the terms of the contract.
 
Ramkrishna Forgings: The promoters will infuse fresh capital into the company through warrants priced at nearly three times the market value. On June 5, the company informed the stock exchanges about the issuance of warrants, each convertible into or exchangeable for one equity of face value of ₹2 each, to promoters of the company. An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) has been convened on June 28 for shareholders’ approval.
 
Lupin: The company has entered into a licence and supply agreement with Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals (SUP) to launch Tiotropium Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI), 18 mcg per capsule, in the Chinese market. Tiotropium DPI is used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
 
Nazara Technologies: The board of directors of Nazara Technologies has approved the allotment of 50,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹4 at ₹990 per share, on a preferential basis by way of private placement to Axana Estates LLP for an aggregate consideration of ₹ 4,95,00,00,000.

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia up ahead of BoJ policy decision; West Asia tensions eyed

Capital Goods

Motilal Oswal bullish on capital goods sector this week; check stock picks

Crude oil

Are high oil prices always bad for market sentiment? No, suggests data

Premiumcrude oil, oil

Higher crude oil prices, production gains positive for upstream players

PremiumSubscription revenue fell by 1.1 per cent year-on-year on a high base and accounted for half of total revenues. | Photo: X@SunTV

Near-term advertising revenue and margin pressure for Sun TV Network

Topics : stocks to watch stocks to watch out Stocks in focus Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY NTPC Biocon Mphasis Vishal Mega Mart Asian Paints

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon