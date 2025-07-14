Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric shares soar 9% even as Q1 loss widens; Here's why

Ola Electric shares soar 9% even as Q1 loss widens; Here's why

Ola Electric shares rose over 9 per cent even after the company's net loss widened in the first quarter of the current financial year

ola electric two wheeler ev

Ola Electric Mobility shares rose over 9 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility rose over 9 per cent on Monday after the company's net loss widened in the first quarter of the  current financial year, while its revenue halved. The positive momentum in the stock came as the Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm said it expects operating cash flow of the auto business to turn positive in the coming quarters. 
 
The electric two-wheeler maker's stock rose as much as 9.47 per cent during the day to ₹43.5 per share, the biggest intraday rise since March 18 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.3 per cent higher at ₹41.9 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:18 AM. 
 
 
Shares of the company snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday and currently trade at 3.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 51 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ola Electric has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,768.08 crore.  

Ola Electric Q1 results 

The EV maker reported a net loss of ₹428 crore in the June quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1-FY26), as against a loss of ₹347 crore in the same period last year. However, the reported loss was less than what analysts had anticipated, with Bloomberg consensus analysts expecting a loss of ₹452 crore. 
 
The widening in loss came as the company's revenue halved to ₹828 crore in the first quarter versus ₹1,644 crore in the corresponding period last year. On the margins front, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss came in at ₹237 crore versus a loss of 205 crore earlier. 

The company's auto segment turned Ebitda positive in June, driven by improved gross margins and cost efficiencies. The auto segment Ebitda improved to 11.6 per cent, compared to 90.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s cost optimisation initiative, Project Lakshya, has driven significant operating efficiencies, reducing monthly auto opex from ₹178 crore to ₹105 crore, the company said.  ALSO READ: Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 25,100 amid IT sell-off

Ola Electric FY26 Outlook

The company delivered 68,192 vehicles during the quarter, marking a 32.7 per cent rise over the previous quarter. 
 
It expects to sell between 3,25,000 and 3,75,000 vehicles in FY26, generating revenue in the range of ₹4,200 crore to ₹4,700 crore, it said in the exchange filing. With Production Linked Incentive (PLI) benefits set to begin from the second quarter for its Gen 3 product portfolio, gross margins are projected to improve to 35-40 per cent.
 
The company anticipates full-year auto Ebitda to exceed 5 per cent and expects the auto business to remain Ebitda-positive from the second quarter onwards.
 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

