Vodafone Idea share price tumbles 8% after mixed Q3 results; details here

Vodafone Idea's consolidated net losses narrowed marginally to Rs 6,609.3 crore in Q3FY25, from a loss of Rs 6,985.9 crore in Q3FY24

Tough future call: What happens if VIL isn't out of the woods in 4 years?

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea share price: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea shares plunged as much as 8.16 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 8.10 per share on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. 
 
The fall in Vodafone Idea share price came after the company posted a mixed set of results in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). 
 
Vodafone Idea’s consolidated net losses narrowed marginally to Rs 6,609.3 crore in Q3FY25, from a loss of Rs 6,985.9 crore in Q3FY24.
 
Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 11,117.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 10,673.1 crore in Q3FY24.
 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (Ebitda) rose 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,712.4 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 4,350.4 crore in Q3FY24. 

Subsequently, Ebitda margin improved 160 basis points (bps) to 42.4 per cent in Q33FY25, from 40.8 per cent in Q3FY24.
 
The Capex spend for Q3FY25 was at Rs. 3,210 crore, taking the capex for the nine months to Rs 5,330 crore. The network rollout will accelerate further in Q4FY25 with the full year expected capex of ~Rs 10,000 crore. 
 
Meanwhile, the debt from banks reduced by Rs 5,290 crore during the last one year and stood at Rs 2,330 crore (was at Rs 7,620 crore in Q3FY24). 
 
“During the quarter, we expanded our footprint to more than 4,000 unique broadband towers, the largest addition in a quarter by the Company since merger,” Vodafone Idea said, in a statement.
 
However, Vodafone Idea’s total data subscribers took a hit as it dropped to 13.42 crore in Q3FY25, from 13.74 crore in Q3FY24. It also dropped sequentially from 13.49 crore in Q2FY25 
 
The telecom company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) soared to Rs 163 in Q3FY25, as against Rs 145 in Q3FY24. The ARPU stood at Rs 156 in Q2FY25.
 
About Vodafone Idea
 
Vodafone Idea Limited is a joint venture (JV) between the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group, and it stands as one of India's leading telecom service providers. 
 
The company offers comprehensive Voice and Data services across 2G, 3G, and 4G networks throughout India. 
 
With a robust spectrum portfolio, Vodafone Idea is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for data and voice services. 
 
The company claims to be investing in infrastructure to bring in new, smarter technologies, ensuring both retail and enterprise customers are future-ready with innovative solutions that are easily accessible through a wide range of digital channels and a strong physical presence. 
 
At 11:32 AM, Vodafone Idea share price was trading 3.85 per cent lower at Rs 8.48 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.64 per cent lower at 75,802.25 levels.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

