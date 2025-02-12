Business Standard

Ircon International hits 52-week low on posting weak Q3 nos; PAT down 64%

Ircon International hits 52-week low on posting weak Q3 nos; PAT down 64%

Ircon International posted a 64.8 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 86.1 crore as compared to Rs 244.7 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ircon International share price dropped 8.8 per cent on Wednesday, hitting 52-week low at Rs 163.85 per share on BSE. The southward movement in the stock came after the company posted weak Q3 results
 
Around 9:54 AM, Ircon International shares were down 8.12 per cent at Rs 165.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.91 per cent at 75,597.5. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 15,532.62 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 351.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 163.85 per share. 

Ircon International Q3 results 

Ircon International posted a 64.8 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 86.1 crore as compared to Rs 244.7 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis too the net profit slipped 58.2 per cent from Rs 205.9 crore. 
 
 
The company's revenue for the quarter under review rose 10.8 per cent to Rs 2,612.9 crore as compared to Rs 2929.5 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, the revenue from operations increased 6.8 per cent from Rs 2,447.5 crore in Q2.
 
The core Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) reduced 52.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 139.3 crore as compared to Rs 295.8 crore a year ago. Core Ebitda margin slipped 480 basis points (bps) to 5.3 per cent as against 10.1 per cent a year ago. 

As per the filing, Ircon International's order book as on December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 21,939 crore and the share of orders won on a competitive bidding basis was about 53 per cent of the total order book.
 
As per the filing, the earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 0.92 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 per share. 

Ircon International dividend 

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.65 per equity share on the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend would be Monday,  February 17, 2025. 
 
Ircon International is a Navratna, public sector enterprise with a core competence in railways and highways. The company reports to the Ministry of Railways.
 
In the past one year, Ircon International shares have gained 8.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.3 per cent. 

