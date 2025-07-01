Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VST Tillers shares surge 8% on strong June sales figures; details here

VST Tillers Tractors reported a rise in power tiller sales for June 2025, with 6,651 units sold compared to 3,128 units in June 2024

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors rose nearly 8 per cent after the company reported a sharp rise in power tiller sales for June 2025. 
 
The tractor maker's stock rose as much as 7.98 per cent during the day to ₹3,958.6 per share, the steepest intraday gains since May 2 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹3,730 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:45 PM. 
 
Further, the average daily number of unique clients traded in the scrip in the previous 30 days is less than 100, according to BSE data. Shares of the company have been range-bound since March but have fallen nearly 30 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. VST Tillers Tractors has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,218.57 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates
 

VST Tillers Tractors June sales 

Tractor sales, however, saw a slight decline in June 2025, with 498 units sold versus 582 units in June 2024. Year-to-date tractor sales also dipped marginally to 1,254 units, compared to 1,293 units a year ago.

Overall, combined sales of power tillers and tractors rose to 7,149 units in June 2025, up from 3,710 units in June 2024. Total sales for the April–June period reached 12,955 units, significantly higher than 7,382 units in the same period last year. 

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 results 

In the fourth quarter, the company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72 per cent to ₹24.42 crore, compared with ₹34.75 crore reported in the same period last year. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23 per cent year on year to ₹301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

About VST Tillers Tractors 

Presently, the company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of tractors, power reapers, rotary tillers, power weeders, engines, spares, and lubricants. The company's manufacturing plants in India are located at Malur, Mysore and Hosur. 
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

