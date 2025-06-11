Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waaree Energies up 4% as its arm wins order to supply 599 MW solar modules

Waaree Energies up 4% as its arm wins order to supply 599 MW solar modules

Waaree Energies share price jumped 4.1 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, after the company announced its arm Waaree Solar Americas has received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Energies share price jumped 4.1 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,955 per share on BSE. At 12:26 PM, Waaree Energies shares were trading 3.29 per cent higher at ₹2,931.75 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 82,738.49. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹84,224.25 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,740.75 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,808.65 per share. 

Waaree Energies order details 

On Wednesday, during market hours, the company announced its arm Waaree Solar Americas has received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules. 
 
 
The delivery of the module supply is scheduled to take place in the calendar year 2026.
 
The order is from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States, according to the company filing. 

"This is to inform you that Waaree Solar Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company received an order on June 11, 2025, for the supply of 599 MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States," the filing read.  Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE

Waaree Energies Q4 performance

The company, in Q4, reported a 34 per cent rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, to Rs 618.91 crore as compared to Rs 461.52 crore a year ago. 
 
Its consolidated revenue increased 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,003.93 crore as compared to Rs 2,935.84 crore a year ago. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 stood at Rs 1,059.57 crore as against Rs 489.94 crore a year ago, up 116.27 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
Ebitda margin for the quarter under review stood at 25.59 per cent as compared to 16.29 per cent a year ago. 

About Waaree Energies

Established in 1990, Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.
 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

