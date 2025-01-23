Business Standard

Waaree Energies up on starting commercial production of Solar Module line

Waaree Energies share rose after the company announced its arm, Waaree Solar Americas Inc. has started its commercial production of 1.6 GW Solar Module line at its Texas unit

Waaree Energies share price: Battery manufacturing company Waaree Energies shares rose as much as 1.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,463.15 per share. 
 
However, at 11:25 AM, the shares pared the gains and were trading 1.04 per cent lower at Rs 2,397.55 per share, In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 76,544 levels.
 
The initial rise in Waaree Energies share price came after the company announced that its arm, Waaree Solar Americas Inc. has started its commercial production of 1.6 GW Solar Module line at its Unit situated at Brookshire, in Texas, USA.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Waaree Energies said, “This is to inform you that Waaree Solar Americas Inc. wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has today started its commercial production of 1.6 GW Solar Module line at its Unit situated at Brookshire, in the state of Texas, USA.”
 
Waaree Energies IPO listing 

Shares of Waaree Energies had a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on October 28 in 2024.
 
Waaree Energies shares listed at Rs 2,550 on BSE, reflecting a premium of 69.66 per cent over the IPO allotment price of Rs 1,503. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at Rs 2,500, reflecting a premium of 66.33 per cent.
 
About Waaree Energies 
 
Founded in 1990, Waaree Energies is among India's leading renewable energy companies, accelerating the global energy transition. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~13.3 GW for solar PV modules (including 1.3GW of Indosolar). 
 
With presence across India and more than 25 countries worldwide, it offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems. 
 
The market capitalisation of Waaree Energies is Rs 68,877.58 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE IPO category.
 
The 52-week high of Waaree Energies is Rs 3,740.75, while its 52-week low is Rs 2,294.55 apiece.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

