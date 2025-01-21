Business Standard

Waaree Energies rises 3% on securing LoA to supply solar modules; details

Waaree Energies rises 3% on securing LoA to supply solar modules; details

The uptick in the Waaree Energies share price came after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for supply of solar modules

solar energy

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Energies share price: Battery manufacturing company Waaree Energies shares rose as much as 3.23 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,721 apiece on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
 
The uptick in the Waaree Energies share price came after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for supply of solar modules for 180 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India.
 
In an exchange filing, Waaree Energies said, “This is to inform you that the Company has today received a Letter of Award (LoA) for supply of solar modules for 180 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India.”
 
 
The supply of modules is scheduled to commence in FY 2025-26, Waaree Energies revealed in a statement.
 
Waaree Energies IPO Listing  

Shares of Waaree Energies made a stellar debut on the D-Street es on October 28, 2024. Waaree Energies shares listed at Rs 2,550 on BSE, reflecting a premium of 69.66 per cent over the IPO allotment price of Rs 1,503. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at Rs 2,500, reflecting a premium of 66.33 per cent.
 
About Waaree Energies  
Founded in 1990, Waaree Energies is among India's leading renewable energy companies, accelerating the global energy transition. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of ~13.3 GW for solar PV modules (including 1.3GW of Indosolar). 
 
With presence across India and more than 25 countries worldwide, it offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems. 
 
Waaree Energies falls under the BSE IPO category. The 52-week high of Waaree Energies share is Rs 3,740.75, while its 52-week low is Rs 2,294.55 per share. 
 
At 10:50 AM, Waaree Energies shares were trading 0.15 per cent higher at Rs 2,639.65. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.96 per cent lower at 76,335.32 levels.

Waaree Energies IPO listing time Solar modules

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

