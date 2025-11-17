Want dividends? Keep an eye on these 10 stocks today; check full list

Dividend stocks today, November 17, 2025: Shares of Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Cochin Shipyard, Man Infraconstruction, Amrutanjan Health Care, and five other companies are expected to be in focus during today’s trading following their interim dividend announcements.
The other companies in the list include East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Navneet Education, Precision Wires India, and Venus Pipes & Tubes.
BSE data show that these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Investors seeking the dividend will need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date.
Among the payouts, Asian Paints leads the pack with ₹4.50 per share, closely followed by Cochin Shipyard, which has announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share.
Further, Navneet Education has declared ₹1.50 per share. Man Infraconstruction will distribute ₹0.45. Amrutanjan Health Care and Ashok Leyland will each pay ₹1 per share. East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing will pay ₹0.50. IRB Infrastructure Developers will declare ₹0.07.
Meanwhile, Precision Wires India will pay ₹0.35, and Venus Pipes & Tubes will distribute ₹0.50 per share.
All companies have set November 18, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend participation.