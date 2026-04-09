Weak demand trends, West Asia war impact Q4 billings of Info Edge

The stock has lost 25 per cent since the start of CY2026, given weak hiring trends and uncertainty in the IT sector, and concerns that increased marketing spends would weigh on margins. Any rerating at current valuations would entail significant changes in the macro environment. At the current price, the stock is trading at about 55 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

The March quarter performance is the near-term trigger for the stock. The company, in a pre-quarter business update, reported that standalone billings (all segments) grew 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which was lower than the 11.8 per cent growth achieved in the December quarter. Growth was impacted by the higher base last year of 18.4 per cent.

Its largest segment, recruitment (Naukri), accounting for over 80 per cent of overall billings, reported a growth of 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y. This was lower than the 11 per cent Y-o-Y growth it had registered in the September as well as the December quarter.

Growth moderation, according to the company, was due to a combination of broader macroeconomic uncertainty and external geopolitical headwinds, which had a direct bearing on the Naukri Gulf business. This segment had otherwise delivered strong growth of 20 per cent Y-o-Y through the first nine months of the year. These factors also had some bearing on billings of the business-to-business (India recruitment) segment in this quarter, it added.

JM Financial Research has a ‘reduce’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,050 per share. Macros and a tough base, according to the brokerage, have weighed on recruitment trends in Q4. Analysts led by Swapnil Potdukhe of the brokerage forecast a billings growth of 10 per cent for the recruitment segment in FY27. The brokerage has cut its March 2027 target price to Rs 1,050 (earlier Rs 1,100) on account of a sharp correction in the stock price of investee companies (Eternal and PB Fintech), valued at an unchanged holding company discount of 25 per cent to the current market price.

The real estate (99acres) business growth in the quarter was limited to 1.9 per cent. The management pointed out that changes in the sales organisation and processes had a transitional impact on Q4 billings. Its matrimonial (Jeevansathi) business maintained its 20 per cent-plus growth trajectory Y-o-Y in Q4, with full-year growth at 28.5 per cent. The education (Shiksha) segment is under pressure, falling 13 per cent Y-o-Y. There is a severe revenue impact as AI-driven search increasingly addresses user queries directly, reducing search referrals to the platform.