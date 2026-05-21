WeWork India hits 20% upper circuit on Q4 show; occupancy hits record high

WeWork India share price today

Shares of WeWork India Management , a flexible workspace operator, surged 20 per cent to hit an upper circuit of ₹584.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its results for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26).

At around 02:20 PM, the WeWork India stock was trading at ₹573, up 18 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹486.80. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting flat at 23,662 levels.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, WeWork India shares have fallen over 19 per cent, compared with a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

The company has a market capitalisation of ₹7,975.77 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹664 and its 52-week low was ₹420.

WeWork India Q4 results

In the March 2025 quarter, WeWork India reported a total revenue of ₹709.9 crore, up 28.6 per cent from ₹551.9 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, its revenue increased 10.9 per cent from ₹640.3 crore.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 42.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹164.7 crore as compared to ₹115.3 crore in the year-ago period. In the Q3FY26, its Ebitda stood at ₹134.6 crore.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹79.6 crore, an increase of 141.9 per cent from ₹32.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

WeWork India reported an operational footprint of 8.6 million square feet across 76 centres in eight cities during Q4. Its total committed footprint, including signed leases and Letters of Intent (LOIs), stood at 11.6 million square feet, reflecting a 39 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

The company’s portfolio occupancy reached an all-time high of 86.9 per cent, while mature centres recorded occupancy levels of 88.9 per cent. Additionally, its Net Promoter Score (NPS) touched a record high of +79.

WeWork India reported a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 45.1 per cent for Q4, marking an improvement of 1,832 basis points Y-o-Y. For FY26, ROCE stood at 28.3 per cent, up 317 bps compared to the previous fiscal year.

On the balance sheet front, the company generated free cash flow from operations of ₹585.5 crore in FY26, reflecting a 44.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase. It also achieved a net debt position of negative ₹11.7 crore for the first time. Meanwhile, the cost of borrowing declined by 225 basis points Y-o-Y to 8.5 per cent, supported by a two-notch credit rating upgrade from A− to A+.

WeWork India management commentary

Karan Virwani, managing director and chief executive officer at WeWork India, said FY26 was a defining year for both the industry and WeWork India.

"During the year, we listed on the stock exchanges, more than doubled PAT, turned net debt negative for the first time in our history, and continued expanding our footprint with pricing discipline and strong occupancy across centres," said.

"We enter FY27 from the strongest opening position in our history, with deep demand visibility, strong operating leverage, and growing confidence in the long-term monetisation potential of the platform we are building,” Virwani added.