Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Apex Frozen Foods zooms 13% on posting Q1 results; check all details

Apex Frozen Foods zooms 13% on posting Q1 results; check all details

Apex Frozen Foods shares zoomed 13.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.2 per share on BSE, after the company posted its Q1 results

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apex Frozen Foods shares zoomed 13.3 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹251.2 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q1 results.
 
At 12:20 PM, Apex Frozen Foods' share price was trading 7.33 per cent higher at ₹237.85 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.09 per cent lower at 80,534.55.

Apex Frozen Foods Q1 results

The company's consolidated net profit in Q1 stood at ₹9.09 crore, as compared to ₹3.8 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 139 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹258 crore, as compared to ₹186 crore a year ago, up 38.7 per cent.
 
 
Its total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹261 crore, as compared to ₹186.3 crore a year ago. The company's expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹248 crore as against ₹181 crore a year ago.   Check List of Q1 results today

About Apex Frozen Foods 

The company is a producer and exporter of shelf-stable quality aquaculture products. It supplies ready-to-cook products to a diversified customer base consisting of food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores, and distributors spread across the developed markets of the USA, the UK, and various European countries. Its output mainly comprises variants of processed Vannamei shrimp (White shrimp) and is sold under the brands owned by our customers and also through our brands, namely Bay Fresh, Bay Harvest, and BayPremium. 
 
The company operates out of Andhra Pradesh, and its operations span across hatchery and farming on 1,032 acres of land and currently processing approximately 9,240 MTPA of finished products at our facility located at Kakinada. For over two decades, the company's promoters have been associated with the aquaculture business in Andhra Pradesh. Apex Frozen has leased a shrimp processing facility and commenced operations in the year 1995, after which it set up its own shrimp processing facility in the year 2004.

More From This Section

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

Yatra Online shares up 16% as analysts hike target; soars 35% in two days

farmers' protests, women, gender, farm, tractor, fields, workers, agriculture

Smallcap tractor stock up 10% on strong Q1, nears record high. Do you own?

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Astral drops 8% after disappointing Q1 results; key highlights inside

market, stock trading, trading

Inox Green hits 5% upper circuit on inking 182 MW O&M agreement

IPO

Regaal Resources IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

Topics : Apex Frozen Foods Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon