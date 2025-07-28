Whirlpool of India shares slip 2% post Q1 results; Should investors hold?

Shares of Whirlpool of India declined on Monday after the company reported a drop in revenue for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26). Further, analysts remain cautious due to the promoters' proposed stake sale and the lack of clarity on future leadership.
The household appliances maker's stock fell as much as 2.32 per cent during the day to ₹1,366.6 per share, the biggest intraday fall since July 8 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 1.4 per cent lower at ₹1,379 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:55 AM.
Shares of the company fell for the third straight day. The counter has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Whirlpool of India has a total market capitalisation of ₹17,458.20 crore. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
Whirlpool of India Q1 results
The company reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹146.08 crore for the June 2025 quarter. It had posted a net profit of ₹145.25 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
US-based Whirlpool Corporation's India unit's revenue from operations slipped 2.58 per cent to ₹2,432.32 crore during the quarter under review. It was ₹2,496.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
"Despite a very significant decline in industry of air conditioners and refrigerators in Q1 2025-26 versus a year ago due to a poor summer and onset of early monsoon that affected all players, Whirlpool was able to actually grow profits by keeping its volume decline minimal via continuing to gain market shares in the refrigerator and washer category in April-May," the company said in its earning statement.
Analysts on Whirlpool of India Q1
Centrum Broking expects the company to post a 13 per cent sales CAGR and a 170 basis points improvement in Ebitda margin over FY25-28, leading to a 25 per cent CAGR in profit after tax.
Strong balance sheet, negative net working capital, and healthy cash flows are key strengths, Centrum noted. Notable achievements over the past six quarters include strong execution, market share gains, and an improving margin profile.
However, the parent entity's proposed stake reduction from 51 per cent to 20 per cent is likely to remain a near-term overhang, it said, maintaining a 'Add' rating with a target of ₹1,525 for the stock. ALSO READ: Why angel investors in India may soon be rarer than Bengal tigers
Whirlpool reported revenue short of Nuvama’s estimates, due to a weak summer season and early monsoon, analysts said. While business and financial performance remain strong, the parent company’s impending stake reduction and the resulting lack of visibility on new ownership remain key overhangs, Nuvama said.
Nuvama has raised its FY26-28 EPS estimates by 1-3 per cent and expects revenue, Ebitda, and PAT to grow at compound annual rates of 8-13 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. The brokerage revised the target price to ₹1,380 (earlier ₹1,340) and the rating was retained at 'Hold'.