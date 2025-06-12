Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why are NIBE shares in demand on Thursday, June 12? Find out here

Why are NIBE shares in demand on Thursday, June 12? Find out here

NIBE share price rose after securing an order worth Rs 23.33 crore from an infrastructure and defence company for supply of armour plat MIL12560 (ARMOUR).

Defence parts maker Nibe is in talks with US small arms firm Sig Sauer for setting up a production line for supplying to the Indian Army | Photo: Nibe

NIBE, an Indian defence technology company, is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and integration of sophisticated defence systems.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NIBE share price: NIBE shares rose up to 4.54 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,986 per share on Thursday, June 12, 2025. 
 
At 11:11, NIBE shares were off day’s highs, and were trading 3.38 per cent higher at ₹1,964 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent lower at 82,214.10 levels. 
Why did NIBE share price rise in trade today?

 
NIBE share price rose after securing an order worth ₹23.33 crore from an infrastructure and defence company for supply of armour plat MIL12560 (ARMOUR).
 
In an exchange filing, NIBE said, “This is to inform that the Company has received a Purchase Order from one of the leading Infra and Defence Company for Supply of Armour Plate MIL12560 (ARMOUR) for a total consideration of ₹23.33 crore (inclusive of all taxes and duties).”
 

The company further said that the order will be executed in tranches by May 31, 2026.
 
Earlier this week,  NIBE entered into a licensing agreement with Research & Development Establishment (Engrs.) (R&DE(E)), Pune, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for transfer of technology of ‘Modular Bridging System’ of various lengths from 14m to 46m. 
 
The ‘Modular Bridging System’ is a state-of-the-art, mechanically launched mobile bridge, developed by DRDO. It is a complex, multi-disciplinary engineering solution capable of rapidly deploying bridges up to spans of 46m to enable the crossing of tracked and wheeled vehicles. The system is specifically designed to address the dynamic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and other Government agencies, NIBE explained.    ALSO READ | Shakti Pumps gains on ₹114.6 crore order win from Maharashtra Energy Dept
 

About NIBE

 
NIBE, an Indian defence technology company, is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and integration of sophisticated defence systems. 
 
With a strong focus on innovation, self-reliance, and global collaboration, NIBE plays a crucial role in boosting the country’s defence readiness and export capabilities.   
 
NIBE’s market capitalisation is ₹2,805.84 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
The 52-week high of NIBE is ₹2,245.40, while its 52-week low is ₹753.05 apiece.
Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex defence stocks Share price Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities Nifty50 stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Axiom 4 Mission Postponed Gold-Silver Price Today SA vs AUS Pitch Report US Green Card New Rule Garena Free Fire Code Upcoming IPO 2025
