Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
SEPC share zooms 10% on securing order from Parmeshi Urja; details here

SEPC share zooms 10% on securing order from Parmeshi Urja; details here

SEPC share price zoomed after it announced that it has secured a letter of award (LoA) worth ₹650 crore from Parmeshi Urja Limited, Kolkata.

By 10:12 AM, SEPC shares were off day’s high, and were trading 4.35% higher at ₹14.38 apiece

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

SEPC share price: SEPC share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 9.50 per cent to an intraday high of ₹15.09 per share. 
 
However, by 10:12 AM, SEPC shares were off day’s high, and were trading 4.35 per cent higher at ₹14.38 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 82,362.88 levels.  Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE

Why did SEPC share price jump in trade today?

 
SEPC share price zoomed after it announced that it has secured a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja Limited, Kolkata.
 
 
In an exchange filing, SEPC said, “This is to inform you that we, SEPC Limited, have received a Letter of Award from Parmeshi Urja Limited, Kolkata for EPC of 133 MW AC Solar Power Project at 26 locations in Maharashtra India for a consideration of ₹650 crore.”
 
Under the terms of the order, SEPC will be responsible for engineering procurement and construction (EPC) of 133 MW AC solar power project at 26 locations covering 4 districts in Maharashtra, India.  ALSO READ | Tanla Platforms shares soar 13% as board mulls share buyback plan

About SEPC

 
SEPC, founded in June 2000, is among the leading providers of integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. The company engages in delivering end-to-end solutions across a wide range of sectors, including water, infrastructure, metallurgy, and process industries. 
 
SEPC offers multidisciplinary services that cover design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management. 
 
SEPC operates in two main business areas including infrastructure and industrial EPC. In the infrastructure sector, the company is involved in projects such as drinking water systems, sewerage systems, and road construction for the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.   ALSO READ | Paytm stock crashes 10%, sharpest intra-day fall in 16 months; here's why
 
The industrial EPC division focuses on steel plants, deep shaft mining, power plants, and process plants. 
 
SEPC has a diverse client base, including major organisations like Tata Steel, NMDC Ltd, and Delhi Jal Board, showcasing its capabilities across a variety of industries.
 
Last checked on BSE, SEPC’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,714.61 crore. It falls under the BSE SmallCap category. 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

