Eyeing passive income? Keep an eye on these 8 dividend paying stocks today

Dividend stocks today, February 16,2026: Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income from their holdings can keep an eye on the shares of International Gemmological Institute India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, IRCON International, Majestic Auto, Shipping Corporation of India, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Hikal, and Vibrant Global Capital, as these companies have announced dividend payouts.

According to BSE data, shares of these eight companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 17, 2026. The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to the declared dividend. Thus, investors willing to reap the benefits must hold the shares on or before this date to be eligible, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies.

Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 Feb 17, 2026 Hikal Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 Feb 17, 2026 International Gemmological Institute India Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Feb 17, 2026 IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Feb 17, 2026 IRCON International Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.20 Feb 17, 2026 Majestic Auto Feb 17, 2026 Special Dividend - ₹35 Feb 17, 2026 Shipping Corporation of India Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.50 Feb 17, 2026 Vibrant Global Capital Feb 17, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.65 Feb 17, 2026 Among the listed companies, Majestic Auto has announced the highest dividend, declaring a special dividend of ₹35 per share, with February 17 as the record date. It is followed by Shipping Corporation of India , which has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share, also with February 17 as the record date.