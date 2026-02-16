Monday, February 16, 2026 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Improving MSME credit access remains key RBI priority, says Governor

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

Improving access to timely and adequate formal credit for MSMEs remains a key policy priority of the Reserve Bank of India, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at a meeting with MSMEs and their representative associations. He emphasised that MSMEs need to pursue formalisation, maintain credit discipline and adopt digital payments to build long-term resilience and competitiveness.
 
The meeting was attended by deputy governors, including T. Rabi Sankar, M. Rajeshwar Rao Swaminathan and S. C. Murmu. In a statement, the RBI said the Governor underscored the pivotal role of the MSME sector in India’s economic landscape, noting its significant contribution to GDP, exports and livelihoods.
 
 
Participants also shared feedback and suggestions on policy issues and operational challenges related to credit flow to the MSME sector.

Topics : RBI MSME MSME sector

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

