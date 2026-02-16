Lupin conducted its analyst meet post December quarter results on Friday (February 13, 2026) after market hours. The company had released its financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after market hours.

Check detailed result here The company’s revenue from operations came in at ₹7,167.52 crore, compared to ₹5767.71 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

At 9:32 AM, At 9:32 AM, Lupin’s shares were trading 1.11 per cent higher at ₹2,223.65 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 82,644.33.

Brokerages’ view on Lupin Stock

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target: ₹2,360 from ₹2,125

Motilal Oswal said Lupin delivered a better-than-expected Q3FY26 performance, with revenue/Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda)/ profit after tax (PAT) beating estimates by 6 per cent/16 per cent/22 per cent, driven by strong traction in the US and other developed markets.

It noted Lupin posted its highest quarterly Ebitda margin in the past 10 years and also recorded its highest-ever quarterly US sales of $350 million, led by scaling up recent launches. The brokerage valued Lupin at 22x 12-month forward earnings to arrive at a target price of ₹2,360, but maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, flagging potential competition in certain products and a gestation period for commercialising complex assets in inhalation, injectables, and biosimilars that could cap earnings growth over FY26–28.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Reduce | Target raised to ₹2,037 from ₹1,903

JM Financial said Lupin delivered a strong Q3FY26, with revenue/Ebitda/PAT, broadly in line with its estimates, while Ebitda beat Street expectations by 20 per cent. Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 30.8 per cent, up 715 basis points Y-o-Y, aided by a higher contribution from high-margin US products.

Growth was led by the US, EMEA and RoW markets, which rose 47 per cent, 47 per cent, and 64 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, while India and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) segments remained subdued at 6 per cent and -24 per cent Y-o-Y. The brokerage highlighted strong traction in low-competition US products such as Spiriva, Albuterol and Mirabegron, with management guiding for sustained US launch momentum through FY27–28. However, JM Financial cautioned that potential revenue loss from 3–4 key products could be hard to offset, possibly leading to earnings degrowth over the next two years, with the impact visible from early FY27.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.