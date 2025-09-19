Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did Ramky Infrastructure share price rally 8% today? Key details here

Why did Ramky Infrastructure share price rally 8% today? Key details here

Around 10:25 AM, Ramky Infrastructure share price was trading 3.37 per cent higher at ₹606.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.48 per cent lower at 82,616.22 levels.

Ramky Infrastructure share price on September 19, bse, nse, markets

Ramky Infrastructure share price Today (Ramky Infra), incorporated in 1994 and headquartered in Hyderabad, is a construction and infrastructure development company.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ramky Infrastructure share price today: Ramky Infrastructure share price was buzzing in trade on Friday, September 19, 2025, with the scrip surging as much as 8.39 per cent to an intraday high of ₹636 per share.
 
Around 10:25 AM, Ramky Infrastructure share price was trading 3.37 per cent higher at ₹606.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.48 per cent lower at 82,616.22 levels.
 

What triggered the northward move in Ramky Infrastructure share today?

 
Ramky Infrastructure’s share price jumped after its subsidiary, Mallannasagar Water Supply Limited, signed a Concessionaire Agreement with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for the execution of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme – Phase II & Phase III. 
 
 
The total project value stands at ₹2,085 crore, Ramky Infrastructure said.
 
The project involves filling the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs with Godavari water to rejuvenate the Musi River, under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The contract also includes manning, operation, and maintenance of the project – Package II.

Also Read

Texmaco shares in focus

Texmaco Rail shares gain 4% on ₹86.85-cr order win from Ultratech Cement

Adani Group

Sebi clean chit in Hindenburg case triggers upto 13% rally in Adani stocks

Nomura

GE Vernova T&D India share hits record high as Nomura ups target to ₹3,350

Natco Pharma, Natco

Natco Pharma surges 5% after USFDA classifies Hyderabad facility as VAI

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India up 3%, at new high on signing long-term wage settlement

 
In an exchange filing, Ramky Infrastructure said, “We are pleased to inform you that "Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Hyderabad" has executed a Concessionaire Agreement with Mallannasagar Water Supply Limited (a Subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure Limited).”
 
Additionally, the project entails a construction timeline of 2 years, followed by manning, operation, and maintenance (MoM) for 10 years post-construction, under the Hybrid Annuity Model. 
 
Besides, the project includes construction within 2 years and Manning, operation and Maintenance (MoM) for a period of 10 years from completion of construction, under Hybrid Annuity Model. 
 
“The contract is domestic in nature and is between unrelated parties,” Ramky Infrastructure revealed.  
 
Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky Infra), incorporated in 1994 and headquartered in Hyderabad, is a construction and infrastructure development company. The firm has expertise across diverse sectors including water and wastewater management, transportation, irrigation, industrial projects, power, and building construction. 
 
It operates through three key segments, direct construction, developer business via subsidiaries and associates, and international operations. With a strong pan-India presence and an overseas office in the UAE, Ramky Infra delivers projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, addressing critical infrastructure requirements nationwide.

More From This Section

VMS TMT IPO

VMS TMT IPO closes today: subscription surpasses 25x, GMP at 17%

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 25,350; Adani stocks rally, PSU Bank index up 1%

Adani

Adani Green, Adani Ports: 32% gain seen in Adani group stks post Sebi order

silver trading silver investment

Here's how to trade Silver on September 19; check resistance, support here

Euro Pratik Sales IPO

Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex Ramky Infrastructure share market BSE NSE Indian equities Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon