Why did Ramky Infrastructure share price rally 8% today? Key details here

Ramky Infrastructure share price today: Ramky Infrastructure share price was buzzing in trade on Friday, September 19, 2025, with the scrip surging as much as 8.39 per cent to an intraday high of ₹636 per share.
Around 10:25 AM, Ramky Infrastructure share price was trading 3.37 per cent higher at ₹606.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.48 per cent lower at 82,616.22 levels.
What triggered the northward move in Ramky Infrastructure share today?
Ramky Infrastructure’s share price jumped after its subsidiary, Mallannasagar Water Supply Limited, signed a Concessionaire Agreement with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) for the execution of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme – Phase II & Phase III.
The total project value stands at ₹2,085 crore, Ramky Infrastructure said.
The project involves filling the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs with Godavari water to rejuvenate the Musi River, under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The contract also includes manning, operation, and maintenance of the project – Package II.
In an exchange filing, Ramky Infrastructure said, “We are pleased to inform you that "Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Hyderabad" has executed a Concessionaire Agreement with Mallannasagar Water Supply Limited (a Subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure Limited).”
Additionally, the project entails a construction timeline of 2 years, followed by manning, operation, and maintenance (MoM) for 10 years post-construction, under the Hybrid Annuity Model.
“The contract is domestic in nature and is between unrelated parties,” Ramky Infrastructure revealed.
Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky Infra), incorporated in 1994 and headquartered in Hyderabad, is a construction and infrastructure development company. The firm has expertise across diverse sectors including water and wastewater management, transportation, irrigation, industrial projects, power, and building construction.
It operates through three key segments, direct construction, developer business via subsidiaries and associates, and international operations. With a strong pan-India presence and an overseas office in the UAE, Ramky Infra delivers projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, addressing critical infrastructure requirements nationwide.