Why did this Aditya Birla group company's stock decline 5% in trade today?

Why did this Aditya Birla group company's stock decline 5% in trade today?

Aditya Birla Money share price slipped 5% in trade logging an intraday low at ₹175.6 per share; check all details here

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Money shares were under pressure on Monday, as the stock slipped 4.9 per cent in trade on BSE. It registered an intraday low at ₹175.6 per share. At 11:18 AM, Aditya Birla Money's share price was trading lower by 4.4 per cent at ₹177.15 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 82,185.33. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,001.06 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹303 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹130.9 per share.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Aditya Birla Money Q1 results 

In the quarter ended Jun 30, 2025, the company's net profit stood at ₹15.3 crore as compared to ₹16.36 crore a year ago, down 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
Its total revenue from operation stood at ₹112.71 crore as compared to ₹119.41 crore a year ago, down 10 per cent. The total expenses for the quarter came in at ₹92.32 crore as compared to ₹97.40 crore a year ago. 
 
The company's board along with the Q1 numbers approved the appointment of the following effective July 15, 2025:
  • Sangeet Sinha as the chief technology officer 
  • Vivek Mahajan as the Head- PMS & portfolio manager 
  • Hemant Thukral as the head- derivative research
  • Devanathan Sampathkumar as the head- internal audit
About Aditya Birla Money 

The company offers a wide range of solutions including stock broking, portfolio management services, depository and e-insurance repository solutions and distribution of other financial products. It has a robust online and offline service model with a strong technological backbone to support customer base. 
 
Aditya Birla Capital is the parent company of Aditya Birla Money. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, Aditya Birla Capital provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across loans, investments, insurance, and payments. As of December 31, 2024, Aditya Birla Capital managed aggregate assets under management of over ₹5.03 trillion with a consolidated lending book of over ₹1.46 trillion through its subsidiaries/JVs.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

