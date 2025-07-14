Why did this Aditya Birla group company's stock decline 5% in trade today?

Aditya Birla Money shares were under pressure on Monday, as the stock slipped 4.9 per cent in trade on BSE. It registered an intraday low at ₹175.6 per share. At 11:18 AM, Aditya Birla Money's share price was trading lower by 4.4 per cent at ₹177.15 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 82,185.33. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,001.06 crore.
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹303 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹130.9 per share. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Aditya Birla Money Q1 results
In the quarter ended Jun 30, 2025, the company's net profit stood at ₹15.3 crore as compared to ₹16.36 crore a year ago, down 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
Its total revenue from operation stood at ₹112.71 crore as compared to ₹119.41 crore a year ago, down 10 per cent. The total expenses for the quarter came in at ₹92.32 crore as compared to ₹97.40 crore a year ago.
The company's board along with the Q1 numbers approved the appointment of the following effective July 15, 2025:
- Sangeet Sinha as the chief technology officer
- Vivek Mahajan as the Head- PMS & portfolio manager
- Hemant Thukral as the head- derivative research
- Devanathan Sampathkumar as the head- internal audit
About Aditya Birla Money
The company offers a wide range of solutions including stock broking, portfolio management services, depository and e-insurance repository solutions and distribution of other financial products. It has a robust online and offline service model with a strong technological backbone to support customer base.
Aditya Birla Capital is the parent company of Aditya Birla Money. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, Aditya Birla Capital provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across loans, investments, insurance, and payments. As of December 31, 2024, Aditya Birla Capital managed aggregate assets under management of over ₹5.03 trillion with a consolidated lending book of over ₹1.46 trillion through its subsidiaries/JVs.